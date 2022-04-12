EDA head visits Greater MSP region for first-hand look at bio-innovation and inclusive economic growth initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS and SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo will tour the University of Minnesota and conduct a roundtable discussion about the Greater MSP region's efforts to promote inclusive economic growth.

This morning, Assistant Secretary Castillo will conduct a tour of the University of Minnesota, led by University President Joan Gabel. The tour will include visits to labs that are central to the region's growing bio-innovation cluster.

Assistant Secretary Castillo will then moderate a 'Coalition Conversation' with elected officials and leaders of public, nonprofit and civic organizations, including:

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

Christophe Beck , CEO of Ecolab

Tawanna Black , Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Economic Inclusion

Dr. Paul Campbell , Managing Partner of Brown Venture Group

Roberta Antoine Dressen , President & CEO of Medical Alley Association

Peter Frosch , President and CEO of GREATER MSP

Alfredo Martel , President, CEO of Meda

Adair Mosley , President & CEO of Pillsbury United Communities

Laysha Ward , Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer at Target

Miriam Williams , Chief Administrative Officer of Summit Academy OIC

The conversation is a learning opportunity for EDA to understand how the finalists built their coalition and created a collective vision for their region.

"We are delighted to host Assistant Secretary Castillo for a conversation with leaders who are working to transform our region with a new model of inclusive economic growth," said GREATER MSP President and CEO Peter Frosch. "The Assistant Secretary is interested to learn about the bold actions we are taking in the Greater MSP region to accelerate our economy through innovation and inclusion."

The Greater MSP region was selected for the Assistant Secretary's visit because it is one of the 60 finalist regions in the EDA's $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, an American Rescue Plan program that invests in projects to catalyze a region's high-growth economic sectors.

The Greater MSP region submitted its application to the EDA competition on March 15, 2022. The application describes plans for the "Bold North BioInnovation Cluster," a detailed plan for investing in Minnesota's next globally leading economic sector. Bio-innovation builds on two existing sectors of strength in human health and food and agriculture. New opportunities for growth exist in adjacent domains, including sustainability, data and computing, and advanced manufacturing.

The application submitted by the GREATER MSP Partnership is focused on creating a vibrant economic sector that addresses historic inequities and racial disparities, with a stated vision to build America's most inclusive bio-innovation cluster. The project has the potential to accelerate growth of the state's bio-innovation sector generating up to 27,000 additional jobs and $30 billion in new economic output over ten years.

