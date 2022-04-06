SOC Telemed Completes Acquisition by Patient Square Capital

HERNDON, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) (the "Company" or "SOC Telemed"), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction to be acquired by Patient Square Capital, a leading dedicated health care investment firm, in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition was previously announced on February 3, 2022, and SOC Telemed's stockholders approved the transaction at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 4, 2022.

Upon completion of the acquisition, SOC Telemed stockholders received $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. SOC Telemed's Class A common stock and warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock have ceased trading and are no longer listed on Nasdaq.

With the closing of the transaction, SOC Telemed will now be a private company with the flexibility and resources to continue investing in its unique clinical capabilities, innovating its offering, and expanding its footprint.

SOC Telemed will continue to be led by Dr. Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, who assumed the role of CEO in September of 2021. Dr. Gallagher said, "We are excited about this next chapter in our company's journey. I am extremely grateful to our team members whose dedication and hard work have contributed to SOC Telemed's success and made this possible. We believe that with the support and expertise of Patient Square Capital, SOC Telemed will be well positioned to meet the growing needs of patients, physicians and our hospital partners."

Additional details can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by SOC Telemed this morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed ("SOC") is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com .

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square Capital is purpose built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

