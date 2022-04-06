PeriGen Wins 'Best AI Product in Health' at 2022 CogX Awards

PeriWatch Vigilance recognized for applying AI to revolutionize clinicians' ability to protect expectant mothers and their babies

CARY, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the market leader in computerized maternal-fetal early warning systems, has been awarded 'Best AI Product in Health' for its PeriWatch Vigilance solution at the 2022 CogX Awards in London. The award is given annually to a product that harnesses AI to take on new challenges within the health sector. Vigilance uses FDA-cleared AI pattern recognition to consistently identify and visualize troubling trends in childbirth.

Now in its sixth year, the CogX Awards have championed some of the finest practitioners of innovation across the world. The awards celebrate those innovators, visionaries, and change-makers who are impacting the world, helping us get the next ten years right. The Best AI Product categories recognize products and people who bring AI to life and by shaping our future will revolutionize our approach to real world problems.

"A substantial percentage of injuries in childbirth stem from delayed and inconsistent recognition of troubling trends, and this is one area where a continuous computerized assessment is more effective and frankly more scalable than human observation," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "The status quo of relying solely on training perpetuates the incidence of preventable bad outcomes whereas applying AI tools judiciously to support and augment the bedside clinician can be transformational across geography, race, or socioeconomic status."

An automated Early Warning System and Clinical Decision Support tool for obstetrics, PeriWatch Vigilance® is designed to enhance clinical efficiency, timely intervention, and standardization of care. It adds an artificial intelligence-based approach to patient safety initiatives. It can track hundreds of patients across multiple sites continuously sorting and color-coding them according to defined parameters and notifying clinicians based on degree and duration of abnormality. Using artificial intelligence and other analytical techniques, it continuously analyzes maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions, and labor progression.

In November, PeriGen introduced PeriWatch Vigilance® Mobile, which empowers obstetricians and nursing leaders to actively monitor multiple patients from anywhere they can access the hospital network.

About CogX Awards

The CogX Awards celebrate the innovators and change makers impacting our world. Over the last five years the awards have become synonymous with innovation and the positive impact that technology can have. The award's multiple categories cover everything from the best AI products by sector to recognizing the individuals who are leading their industries into the next decade.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.

