Perdue Foods Selects Colle McVoy As Creative Agency of Record

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colle McVoy has been selected as creative agency of record for Perdue Foods after a competitive review. The agency will lead creative strategy aligning with Perdue's overall business strategy, creative, digital, and production for all Perdue Foods Consumer Business including PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® brands.

"We believe our chicken is the best tasting and highest quality available. It's imperative that we find meaningful, modern ways to communicate our points of difference to consumers, and that they remember these points when deciding what to feed themselves and their families and friends," said David Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of E-Commerce, Perdue. "Deploying a diverse team reflective of the Perdue consumer set, Colle McVoy was able to quickly assess Perdue's strategic direction and suggest new and compelling ways to communicate it. Their creative ideas are built for the long-term, with differentiated messaging that explores new channels with inventive ways to reach our audience. We are excited about the energy and results the Colle McVoy team will bring to the Perdue consumer brand messaging and marketing efforts."

"Perdue's growth has been guided by four generations of leaders passionate about quality, integrity and trust, as well as a focus on continuously improving everything they do," said Jessica Henrichs, President, Colle McVoy. "Their innovative approach continues to drive change in the industry, and we look forward to developing breakthrough creative and leveraging modern channels to help Perdue become the most-trusted name in protein."

Colle McVoy has an extensive history of partnering with many food and agricultural clients and elevating their brands such as Land O'Lakes, CHS, AGCO, Vermont Creamery and Schwan's Home Delivery. New work will launch this year.

"Great things happen when core values and cultures align. We are incredibly proud to partner with Perdue because we share a deep commitment to our people, our communities and responsible food and agriculture," said Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy.

Perdue Foods is the latest new client that Colle McVoy has announced after a record-breaking new business streak and beginning the year with double-digit growth. Recent new partnerships include Northern Tool + Equipment and Blu Dot.

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. Perdue was recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and they've been innovating ever since. All Perdue chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and Perdue programs are verified by the USDA. Perdue leads the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics and is setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that leads brands to their next. We combine purpose, innovation and experience in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage. We bring this approach to a diverse collection of client partners, including 3M, AccuWeather, AGCO, Anytime Fitness, Associated Bank, Blu Dot, Burnett Dairy, Children's Health, CHS, Cub Cadet, Deluxe Corporation, Elanco, Florida's Natural, Houston White, Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism, Land O'Lakes, Medtronic, Northern Tool + Equipment, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Schwan's Home Delivery, Target, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bank, Vermont Creamery and Zoetis, among others. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Colle McVoy has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

