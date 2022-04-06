IDEAL AGENT® EXCEEDS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 EXPECTATIONS

Brings on New Executives and Services for Continued Growth

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate services company announced first-quarter revenue increased 365% and home sales increased 303% compared to the first quarter of 2021. IDEAL AGENT® saved home sellers over $18M in the first quarter with its pre-negotiated variable commission structure, as low as 2%, helping thousands of home sellers get 5-star results, ranking IDEAL AGENT® number one in real estate on Trustpilot. The company recently launched IDEAL TITLE® offering title transfer, insurance and IDEAL HOME SERVICES including moving, utilities, cable, internet and home security streamlining client services and experience.

Accelerating and building upon the company's growth plans, IDEAL AGENT® welcomes Marc Weinick, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Lexi Plummer, Vice President of Brand & Marketing to the leadership team. Marc Weinick is appointed to Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships to spearhead IDEAL AGENT®'s partnerships with leading brands while streamlining and optimizing IDEAL HOME SERVICES offerings translating the companies' partnerships into opportunities that drive revenue and grow brand presence. Marc brings with him a wealth of experience formerly working at Vivint, Infinity Sales Group, Acceller Inc., and DIRECTV.

Lexi Plummer is the company's first Vice President of Brand & Marketing leading marketing strategic initiatives. Lexi brings years of experience in brand development, marketing strategy, media, and public relations from Bloomin Brands, HSNi, Eddie Bauer, Chico's FAS, Delilah Syndicated Radio Program and Beneficial Blends.

"We're tremendously pleased with our first-quarter results, exceeding expectations, and welcoming Lexi & Marc, both of whom bring decades of experience in their respective fields," said Steve Johnston, Founder & CEO of IDEAL AGENT®. "We're excited to grow our executive team with top talent joining us from well-known publicly traded companies. We're in a strong position to continue to scale the organization and rapidly accelerate our growth and revenue opportunities while maximizing value to home sellers and buyers through new services."

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate services company. Recognized as a leader in the modernization of real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service connects home sellers with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more for as little as 2% commission. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as one of the "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch by Tampa Bay Business Journal, and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

