Caesars Sportsbook Named Official Sports Betting Partner of the New York Mets

Dynamic partnership includes redesigned branded club space at Citi Field and access to VIP experiences for Caesars Rewards members

FLUSHING, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") and the New York Mets today announced a multi-year partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team. In addition to a variety of VIP experiences and hospitality assets for members of the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, this partnership features plans to open a new sportsbook lounge at Citi Field, Caesars Sportsbook at the Metro Grille.

Scheduled to open during the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the new upscale 13,000 square foot space for fans to enjoy the Caesars Sportsbook app together will come to life on the Excelsior Level at Citi Field with a multi-tiered dining room and outdoor patio seating complete with panoramic views overlooking left field.

"New York is a key state for us following the successful launch of our Caesars Sportsbook app in January," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "The Mets' fanbase is one of the most loyal in baseball and this partnership offers us the chance to treat those passionate fans like Caesars. We look forward to opening our space at Citi Field during an exciting time for the franchise."

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in New York that rewards sports bettors with every bet they place to unlock experiences within the Caesars portfolio of resorts and partnerships. Eligible sports fans across the Empire State can download the easy-to-use Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android and place sports wagers today to earn unforgettable experiences at Citi Field this MLB season.

Access to official New York Mets logos and marks, TV-visible in-game signage, and broadcast and digital content across Mets' properties are also included in this partnership, which extends Caesars Sportsbook's already-established footprint in New York. Caesars Sportsbook is an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and is currently live in 23 states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country, including sportsbooks at top New York gaming destinations Turning Stone, Yellow Brick Road, and Point Place Casino through the Oneida Indian Nation and at Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Tropicana in Atlantic City.

