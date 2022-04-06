1% for the Planet Launches Philanthropic Fund to Drive Positive Change for the Environment

New 1% for the Planet® Impact Fund at National Philanthropic Trust Open to Donors of All Sizes; unique collaboration among National Philanthropic Trust, 1% for the Planet and CapShift

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1% for the Planet — the global network of individuals and businesses that has donated more than $350 million to support environmental nonprofits around the globe — today announced the launch of an innovative philanthropic fund providing environmentally focused investments and grants.

The new 1% for the Planet Impact Fund at National Philanthropic Trust ("Planet Impact Fund") is available to donors of all sizes with a commitment to the environment. Launching with a portfolio of public investments selected to drive climate impact, the fund will incorporate private investments when it reaches scale to drive even greater positive impact, going beyond the level of impact possible with a typical ESG portfolio. The public allocation will include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and will target best-in-class managers investing in climate leaders and solutions. The private allocation will focus on high-impact, non-public investment opportunities that can drive meaningful climate mitigation and support climate change resiliency.

In addition, the Planet Impact Fund will annually disburse approximately 10% of all funds to vetted environmental nonprofits. This grantmaking will focus on a curated set of organizations that are advancing environmental justice and elevating the communities and ecosystems most impacted by threats to the environment.

Building on a Two-Decade Legacy

"For 20 years, 1% for the Planet has engaged businesses and individuals to donate one percent of annual sales or income to vetted environmental nonprofits driving positive environmental impacts," said Kate Williams, CEO. "The resulting collective contributions of hundreds of millions of dollars is truly making a global difference. And we can do so much more."

"That's why today we are excited to announce our partnership with National Philanthropic Trust and CapShift to launch the Planet Impact Fund, providing donors of all sizes a unique opportunity to optimize multiple levers of change that can generate positive outcomes for our planet and future generations."

The Planet Impact Fund is a collaboration among National Philanthropic Trust, 1% for the Planet and CapShift. National Philanthropic Trust, the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds will serve as the Planet Impact Fund's sponsor and fiduciary.

"This collaboration with 1% for the Planet and CapShift furthers NPT's goal of offering ahead-of-the-curve options for donor-advised fund philanthropists," said Rene Paradis, Chief Operating Officer of National Philanthropic Trust. "NPT has the unique flexibility to provide engaged, visionary donors and organizations with customized options to address the issues that mean the most to them. With the Planet Impact Fund, most anyone can leverage decades of experience and research to effect positive environmental change."

Providing advisory services to the fund, including sourcing and vetting grantmaking opportunities, 1% for the Planet brings two decades of expertise in environmental philanthropy and a track record of innovation to inform a thoughtful, inclusive and future-oriented giving approach. CapShift provides investment advisory services to the fund, bringing deep knowledge of connecting capital to impact through investments.

Donor Options

Contributions to the Planet Impact Fund can be made in two ways.

First, donors at any level can contribute directly to the Planet Impact Fund. This tax-deductible donation will be fully allocated to best-in-class environmental impact investments and grants. Second, donors giving $25,000 or more also have the option to open their own donor-advised fund (DAF) on the Planet Impact Fund platform. Individual DAFs will be invested in the pre-selected environmental impact investments and DAF-holders may recommend grants to qualified charitable organizations at any time, provided their DAF has available liquidity.

For all donors, 1% for the Planet will provide annual impact reports about the investments. Donors to the Planet Impact Fund will additionally receive an impact report focused on granting to nonprofits.

Cash & Crypto

Donations can be made via credit card, wire or check. Cryptocurrencies and illiquid assets also are accepted. Initial annual net fees covering management, advisory and administration of the fund are estimated at 2.5% and are projected to decrease to below 2% per year as the fund reaches scale. Different fees may apply to DAFs on the Planet Impact Fund platform.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org .

About National Philanthropic Trust



Founded in 1996, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) marked its 25th Anniversary in 2021 as the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds and one of the leading grantmaking institutions in the U.S. Since its founding, NPT has raised more than $38.9 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 492,000 grants exceeding $17.5 billion to nonprofits around the world . NPT annually publishes the Donor-Advised Fund Report , the sector's authority on the state of DAF philanthropy. Visit NPT's resource library to learn what you can do with a DAF and about NPT's impact investing solutions . More at NPTrust.org and NPTGivingPoint.org .

About CapShift



CapShift works with families and their trusted advisors and institutions to build impact investment portfolios which mobilize capital for social and environmental change. CapShift was founded by leaders in the impact investing, asset management and wealth advisory sectors, and has mobilized capital into dozens of high impact funds and enterprises providing solutions to global issues such as climate, health, racial justice and income inequality.

Media Contact

For 1% for the Planet

Matt Yemma

Peaks Strategies

909-633-9396

myemma@peaksstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE 1% for the Planet