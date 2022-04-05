START-UP NON-QM MORTGAGE LENDER CHAMPIONS FUNDING NAMES NATALIE VERRETTE PRESIDENT/CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

25+ Year Industry Veteran Natalie Verrette Tapped to Lead Mission-Driven Lender

GILBERT, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Funding, a nationwide Non-QM & Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) wholesale mortgage lender launched in March 2022, has appointed Natalie Verrette as President and Chief Operating Officer. Verrette is charged with advancing its fundamental mission of expanding options to an underserved market through its flagship loan programs.

Verrette brings extensive experience growing all areas of mortgage production, operations, and fulfillment for large-scale mortgage lenders. She served as part of the management team at The Money Source, Inc. as EVP of Operations/Originations before taking on the role of Senior Vice President at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. Her acute understanding of market development, recruiting, strategic planning, industry partnerships, and communications will steer the new wholesale lender to its ambitious goals for top ranking in the Non-QM space founded by CEO Evan M. Stone and Chairwoman of the Board, Patty Arvielo of New American Funding. Verrette has shown her deep commitment to the mission of Champions Funding: to serve the underserved.

"I am honored and humbled to be named President and COO of Champions Funding and lead the team of Champions to give borrowers a new option that doesn't exist with agency loans," said Verrette. "We are uniquely poised to serve diverse customers through our CDFI certification and flagship programs."

Verrette continued, "Our goal is to make the process smooth for our valued broker partners regardless of their previous experience with Non-QM loans. We're committed to serving our partners and expanding equity in homeownership."

As a women-led organization combined with its unique CDFI designation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Champions is uniquely positioned to fulfill its mission of serving the underserved by providing equity in homeownership through a partnership with the mortgage broker community.

Champions Funding, LLC is a nationwide, wholesale lender providing Non-QM loan options for mortgage brokers and their customers. As a CDFI lender, Champions empowers its Broker Partners to fulfill the dreams of their diverse homeowners as well as realize the mission of serving low-income and underserved communities. For more information about Non-QM mortgage lending, visit ChampsTPO.com.

