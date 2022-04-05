Sparkling Ice Kicks Off Reimagined Third Annual Cheers to Heroes Campaign to Celebrate America's Veteran Heroes

Leading Sparkling Water Brand to Support Veteran Community Through Charitable Partnerships and New Flavor Campaign Launch

SEATTLE , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, is proud to announce the third annual Cheers to Heroes campaign to honor and celebrate America's Veteran heroes. This year's campaign will have a strong focus on saluting U.S. Veterans by partnering with charitable organizations, Honor Flight Network and Homes For Our Troops, using new flavor launches to increase awareness of this deserving campaign.

From April 1 – July 31, Sparkling Ice consumers will be able to use Sparkling Ice's reward program to make donations towards Honor Flight Network and Homes For Our Troops. Sparkling Ice's reward program allows consumers to earn points by uploading their purchase receipts of participating Sparkling Ice products to the brand's rewards website, www.sparklingicerewards.com, where they can then redeem for donations supporting either charity partner.

Additionally, Sparkling Ice is set to launch two new highly anticipated flavors, Berry Lemonade as part of the brand's core line along with +Caffeine Watermelon Lemonade, its caffeinated drink offering. Sparkling Ice's Berry Lemonade flavor mixes fresh berries with a hint of lemon, with zero sugar and packed with vitamins and antioxidants. The new +Caffeine Watermelon Lemonade flavor combines a refreshing watermelon taste paired with a tangy lemonade flavor, giving the perfect boost with zero sugar, 70mg of caffeine, antioxidants and vitamins.

Both flavors will be included in limited edition packaging that proudly displays the logos for Honor Flight Network and Homes For Our Troops in an effort to increase awareness for these organizations and the Cheers to Heroes campaign. The reimagined packaging will boast a bright red, white and blue color scheme as a nod to the American Veterans set to benefit from the campaign.

Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent hubs working together to honor our nation's Veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., where Veterans have the chance to remember friends and comrades lost, share the trip with other Veterans, and tell their stories and experiences with each other. Homes For Our Troops is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the severely injured Veteran community by building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. To date, the organization has built over 330 homes for injured Veterans nationwide, with 68 more projects underway.

"We are excited to kick off the third year of the Cheers to Heroes campaign, especially with such deserving partners as Honor Flight Network and Homes For Our Troops," said Nina Morrison, Senior Vice President of Community Experience at Talking Rain. "The past two Cheers to Heroes campaigns have been immensely successful in raising awareness about America's everyday heroes, and this year, we're looking forward to further supporting our Veteran community and inviting consumers to take part in a new way."

This is the seventh year Talking Rain has partnered with Honor Flight Network and second year working with Homes For Our Troops, moving from a regional sponsorship to a national sponsor level. Over the course of the partnership with Honor Flight, Talking Rain has raised more than $900,000, sponsoring over 900 Veteran trips to Washington D.C. Throughout 2022, Talking Rain will join the Homes For Our Troops team in supporting the building of more than 15 specially adapted custom homes for deserving Veterans across the U.S.

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program , celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com

About Honor Flight Network

The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America's Veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's Veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives Veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other Veterans. All honored Veterans travel at no cost to the Veteran.



The Honor Flight Network is currently serving Veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill Veterans serving during any era.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org .

