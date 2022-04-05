SilverSky Acquires Cybraics To Offer AI-Powered Advanced Threat Detection and Threat Hunting Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it completed the acquisition of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Cybraics.

SilverSky aims to integrate Cybraics' AI/ML based behavioral analytics technolog

y

into its fast-growing portfolio of services – further strengthening the company's threat hunting capabilities and associated intellectual property portfolio. Developed from a learning research program with the U.S. Department of Defense, Cybraics uniquely analyzes and filters siloed data while also working with existing security investments and significantly reducing false positives for over-burdened security personnel. The Cybraics platform has proven to identify many of the most sophisticated threats that other platforms miss.

"The addition of Cybraics' powerful, heavily-praised technologies serves as a strategic investment that helps further enhance and differentiate SilverSky's MDR services," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "Cybraics shares our commitment to rich service offerings that are unmatched in the industry. This acquisition helps expand SilverSky's offerings and customer base into the federal market, including the DOD. We're pleased to welcome the Cybraics team."

"SilverSky presents a unique opportunity for us to apply our advanced behavioral analytics and threat hunting technology across their customer base," said Marvin Wheeler, a Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at Cybraics who will join the SilverSky management team as Chief Innovation Officer.

"The combination of SilverSky MDR with industry-leading threat detection from Cybraics creates a distinctly superior solution and enables the continued investment into our threat management platform that can run as a standalone system or alongside many of today's SIEMs," said Alex Zaldivar, President and CFO at Cybraics who will join SilverSky as the company's CFO.

With an ongoing focus on expanding its market presence, obtaining additional intellectual property, and expanding into new regions, SilverSky's purchase of Cybraics marks its third acquisition in recent months, previously acquiring Advanced Computer Solutions Group, LLC (ACSG) and Cygilant. The company also recently announced strategic partnerships with Prime Communications (Prime) and PatientLock as well as a $31.5 million investment in SilverSky by ITOCHU International, Inc., the North American flagship company of Tokyo-based ITOCHU Corporation.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contact:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

ceasterling@silversky.com

View original content:

SOURCE SilverSky