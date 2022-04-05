PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Puyallup, WA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of their new Financial Center, Barron Financial, in Puyallup, WA. Barron Financial will expand retirement and investment planning and financial education opportunities to school districts, employer groups and individual investors throughout the area.

(PRNewsfoto/PlanMember Securities) (PRNewswire)

The new Financial Center will be managed by Matt Sinclair, Steve Barron and Julie Barron.

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 44 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We are pleased to help Steve, Julie, Matt and their clients as we emerge from the lessons learned during this period of COVID," says Al Close, Executive Vice President of Sales and Distribution. "As a PlanMember Financial Center, Barron Financial Services and its clients will benefit from PlanMember's model by making available such services as our participant call center, personalized planning services, robust financial education resources, and product diversity."

"We're very excited to partner with Steve, Julie and Matt," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and the affiliation with Barron Financial supports PlanMember's ongoing efforts to expand our Financial Center business model across the country. We look forward to a successful long-term relationship."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Barron Financial and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlanMember Securities