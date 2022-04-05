Northrop Grumman and AT&T Collaborate to Power Next Generation, 5G-enabled Defense Capabilities

SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and AT&T* entered into a collaboration agreement to research and develop a digital battle network, powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman's advanced mission systems, to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Northrop Grumman and AT&T plan to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open architecture solution that will help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters and data from all domains, terrains and forces – similar to how smart devices connect and share data in our everyday lives. This digital battle network is expected to bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of AT&T's commercial 5G capabilities and offer a critical capability to support the DoD's vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

"Our collaboration with AT&T brings together some of the best capabilities in defense and commercial communications to meet the evolving requirements of JADC2," said Ben Davies, vice president and general manager, Networked Information Solutions division, Northrop Grumman. "The enhanced connectivity and networking of information that 5G provides are a great advantage in a military environment and will help the DoD in the development of high-performing and intuitive technologies that quickly and seamlessly share data across a myriad of secure networks."

"Our 5G capabilities can help the Department of Defense achieve operational and information advantage when it matters most – protecting our country and freedoms around the globe," said Lance Spencer, Client Executive Vice President-Defense, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet. "By bringing our 5G services together with Northrop Grumman's powerful avionics and defense systems, we expect to create an ideal platform to deliver DoD's JADC2 vision."

The agreement establishes a joint research and development framework to prototype, demonstrate and test AT&T's commercial 5G networking capabilities integrated with Northrop Grumman's robust portfolio of capabilities that are at the forefront of military technological advancement that enable the Joint Force. For more information, visit Northrop Grumman's JADC2 webpage or go here to learn more about AT&T's work in the public sector.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

