Hyatt Vacation Ownership Expands Product Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Vacation Ownership is introducing a newly rebranded Vacation Ownership program called the Platinum Program that includes expanded vacation benefits and a collection of upscale resorts. The refreshed owner program is designed to enable travelers to enjoy a collection of independent resorts and access other vacation accommodations and benefits through the World of Hyatt® loyalty program.

"The last several years have shown us that a good vacation is exactly the therapy humans need to live and thrive in our modern world," said Stephanie Sobeck Butera, SVP and Chief Operating Officer, Hyatt Vacation Ownership. "We celebrate the power of vacations and are excited to offer another distinctive Vacation Ownership program for those who love to vacation and want it to be an ongoing part of their lives."

The upscale resorts (formerly Welk Resorts) in the Platinum Program portfolio are in highly desirable vacation destinations, including California, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They feature a guest experience designed to inspire feelings of connectedness, togetherness, and happiness, and each resort has a unique set of amenities and special touches that are designed to make the vacation experience even more meaningful, which is core to the Hyatt Vacation Club experience. In addition, the INSPIRED For You™ activities program, a set of customized and always engaging activities at each resort lets Owners make their vacations a true vacation experience with curated tours and activities like kayak adventures, hikes, escape room experiences and more. The resort collection available as part of the Platinum Program includes:

The Welk — San Diego Area , California – The Welk in Escondido , once the personal vacation place for Lawrence Welk and his family, is now an expansive 714-villa resort.

One Village Place — Lake Tahoe, California – With 21 luxury vacation villas, One Village Place features a private entrance to the Northstar California Truckee Ski Resort's Big Springs Express gondola.

Northstar Lodge — Lake Tahoe, California – Northstar Lodge is an all-season, ski-in, ski-out luxury mountain lodge with 104 vacation villas in Lake Tahoe's Northstar Village .

Desert Oasis — Palm Springs Area , California – Desert Oasis is a classic 162-room Palm Springs resort located in Cathedral City .

The Ranahan — Breckenridge, Colorado – Located on the scenic Blue River , The Ranahan in Breckenridge is a ranch-inspired resort with 67 vacation villas.

The Lodges at Timber Ridge — Branson, Missouri – With a 10,000 square foot indoor waterpark and world-class, live-theater entertainment, The Lodges at Timber Ridge feature 159 vacation villas for a retreat in the Ozarks.

El Corazon de Santa Fe — Santa Fe, New Mexico – This high-end community in the heart of Santa Fe features 16 beautifully appointed vacation villas offering a taste of the best of Southwest culture and life. This resort is not currently available for transient rental on ® loyalty program. This high-end community in the heart offeatures 16 beautifully appointed vacation villas offering a taste of the best of Southwest culture and life. This resort is not currently available for transient rental on Hyatt.com or a participant in the World of Hyattloyalty program.

Sirena del Mar — Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – This luxurious 7-acre Cabo San Lucas resort is perched atop the cliffs at the tip of the Baja peninsula with views of the Sea of Cortez .

Platinum Program Owners can enjoy the use of these resorts along with other vacation accommodations and ownership benefits, including travel discounts and access to more than 1,100 World of Hyatt hotels, resorts, and all-inclusive experiences in more than 65 countries around the globe. World of Hyatt® Members will be eligible to earn World of Hyatt® points for transient stays and incidental purchases while staying at participating resorts within this collection and are able to redeem World of Hyatt® points for stays at these participating resorts.

To learn more about Hyatt Vacation Club, visit Hyattvacationclub.com or visit @hyattvacayclub on Facebook and Instagram. To explore the participating properties available for transient stays, visit Hyatt.com.

