European Bartender School heads to Mallorca for the EBS Convention 2022: Get ready to shape the future of hospitality from 21st to 24th April

BARCELONA, Spain, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBS once again will host a jam-packed convention with some of the biggest names in the global drinks industry over three days… Guests include; Ian Burrell, Charlotte Voisey and Giacomo Gianotti, plus our esteemed partners Hennessy, Hendrick's and Patrón.

Instructors and key influencers will congregate in Mallorca for a weekend of training and workshops, to share new methods and trends allowing them to connect and learn.

Highlights include; training on new flavours and techniques, a tequila- pairing dinner with Patrón, and our annual speed-bartending competition. Plus, we are excited to announce that Global Rum Ambassador, Ian Burrell, is our latest recruit to join the EBS Board of Education

A legend in the world of rum, Ian was voted 10th most influential person in the World Drinks industry by Drinks International in 2020, and has transformed the brand ambassador landscape since he started out.

Ian will share his deep knowledge and enthusiasm while discussing his new rum section for the EBS compendium. He is joined by our other illustrious board members, world-renowned gin connoisseur and Global Head of Ambassadors for William Grant & Sons, Charlotte Voisey, and Giacomo Gianotti, founder of Bar El Paradiso and expert mixologist, who will attend virtually.

EBS partners Hennessy, Hendrick's and Patrón are also here to ensure it's not all 'work, work work', and will host sundown beach parties, tequila-pairing and chill-out brunches to ensure everyone is refreshed and ready to continue with the hard work.

Don't miss the opportunity to see the best and brightest at work, helping to set the path for the future of hospitality!

"In an ever-evolving industry - it's imperative at EBS that we train our trainers.

"The EBS convention elevates and improves our alignment and contribution to the drinks business, ensuring we remain at the forefront of bartending education"

- Gavin Wrigley, Head of Education, European Bartender School

