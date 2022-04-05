FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp + Argos Health announced today that the combined company will be operating under the brand, EnableComp. With a strategic investment from private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), the two organizations consolidated in December 2021 to establish the market leader in complex claims solutions.

EnableComp + Argos Health is Now EnableComp (PRNewswire)

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, EnableComp leverages its proprietary software, Enforcer360, to increase revenue recovery and speed collection for healthcare providers on Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, and Motor Vehicle Accident/Third-Party Liability. With the merger of Argos Health, EnableComp will now offer additional services for Out of State Medicaid and ERISA appeals to ensure hospitals see significant cash uplift and the recovery of revenue from underpayments or zero-balance accounts. The company today serves more than 1,000 healthcare providers across all 50 states, representing over $4 billion in annual collections.

Recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Randy Dobbs said, "The combined scale and capabilities of these two companies together as one establishes EnableComp as the partner of choice for complex claims. The united teams and their extensive expertise provide a powerful opportunity to serve hospitals so they can continue delivering quality patient care without worrying about whether they are getting paid fairly for the services they provide. As the enterprise name exhibits, our newly combined business truly enables complex claim solutions across the broad spectrum of client needs."

"We are excited about the chapter ahead as we formally join the EnableComp and Argos Health families under one name," said Caroline Dechert, Principal at WCAS. "We will draw on the decades of experience from both companies to continue providing exceptional service to our clients while pursuing innovative technology developments and expanding our product offerings."

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, and Out of State Medicaid claims, as well as ERISA appeals. EnableComp also offer services for A/R management, zero balance recovery, and commercial and government denials. The company's industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount, ensuring clients collect the appropriate revenue for their complex claims and denials. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last eight years. To learn more, visit: enablecomp.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com.

