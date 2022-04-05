CRED iQ's Overall CRE Delinquency Rate Declines but Office Distress is Imminent

CRED iQ's Overall Delinquency Rate Declined from 4.02% to 3.84% in April 2022

RADNOR, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRED iQ overall delinquency rate for CMBS declined for the 22nd consecutive month with all major property types exhibiting improvements compared to the prior month. The delinquency rate, equal to the percentage of all delinquent specially serviced loans and delinquent non-specially serviced loans was 3.84%, which compares to the prior month's rate of 4.02%.

Lodging has shown the most improvement in individual delinquency rates by property type with a 46% decline over the trailing 12 months. The outstanding balance of delinquent lodging loans decreased by more than $450 million compared to the prior month. The lodging delinquency rate was 7.99% this month, which compared to 8.46% a month ago and 14.73% a year ago.

The delinquency rate for office moved nominally to 1.88%, compared to 1.89% as of February 2022. A subplot to the nominal month-over-month decline is the industry's anticipation of a special servicing transfer for the $308 million 1740 Broadway loan. Commercial Observer first broke the news of Blackstone handing back the keys to 1740 Broadway in a March 21, 2022 article. The property's largest tenant, L Brands, had a lease expire in March 2022 and the company vacated, relocating to 55 Water Street.

CRED iQ's special servicing rate, (includes delinquent and non-delinquent loans), declined month-over month to 6.09% from 6.43%. A combination of workouts, liquidations, cures, and mortgage rehabilitations resulted in the decline of the special servicing rate for the fourth consecutive month. That said, the $80 million Chicago Ridge Mall was among the largest loans to transfer to the special servicer this month. The loan has a near-term maturity date in July 2022 and a timely payoff appears to be unlikely.

Aggregating the two indicators of distress – delinquency rate and special servicing rate – into an overall distressed rate (DQ + SS%) equals 6.19% of CMBS loans that are specially serviced, delinquent, or a combination of both. Distressed rates declined across all property types, and the overall distressed rate declined compared to the prior month rate of 6.40%.

