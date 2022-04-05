Confidant Health launches habit modification solution as recently released study shows alcohol-related deaths increased 25% in 2020

ReVAMP is Confidant Health's New DIY Behavior Change Program

HARTFORD, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidant Health unveiled ReVAMP, a DIY behavior change system, today as a new JAMA study confirmed the deadly impact of drug and alcohol use during the pandemic. Alcohol-related deaths increased by 25% in 2020, resulting in more deaths from alcohol than COVID-19 among individuals under the age of 65. Opioid overdose deaths increased by a staggering 38% , with overdoses from stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine also on the rise. Millennials (25-44) are driving these trends for both drug overdoses and alcohol. ReVAMP provides millennials with digital support to reduce or eliminate their drinking and/or drug use.

Dr. John Kelly, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Recovery Research Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital noted in a recent New York Times article on addiction that, "What we are doing now is not sufficient. We need to help people live meaningful purpose-filled lives." He also suggested that new approaches to addiction were necessary to educate people on how to handle stress effectively.

ReVAMP is a free self-guided tool offered within Confidant Health's app. Individuals answer questions about their goals, which may include changing drinking or drug use, or quitting entirely, or focused on improving their quality of life. The platform then generates a personalized plan, including DIY therapeutic tools, healthbots, and sometimes connections to prescribers or therapists when clinically indicated. By placing the person at the center of the program and using data to drive the consumption of 600+ pieces of interactive content, ReVAMP serves as an effective means by which to reduce excessive drinking or drug use and curb the deaths highlighted in the JAMA study.

Confidant Health's team of technologists, therapists, coaches and prescribers worked in tandem to create the tool. It is powered by the latest research into:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Positive Psychology

Neuroscience

Transtheoretical Model (Stages of Change); and

Motivational Interviewing

Confidant Health Co-Founder and Chief Quality Officer Sam Arsenault Wilson stated, "Nearly every American has been impacted by harms related to drug and alcohol use. But few know how to get help. ReVAMP leverages technology to provide curated support that is judgment-free, highly accessible, and backed by science to help people change their alcohol and drug use and lead healthier lives."

ReVAMP is now available as a part of the Confidant Health app. For more information on ReVAMP, visit confidanthealth.com/revamp.

About Confidant Health: Confidant Health is a virtual substance use and mental health clinic dedicated to offering evidence-based care for individuals and families. Confidant offers clinical services, including medications and therapy, in Connecticut and Virginia. Confidant offers coaching services, support groups, and education around substance use and mental health to people everywhere.

