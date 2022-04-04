SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Graphite Bio, Inc. - GRPH

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Graphite Bio, Inc. ("Graphite" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Graphite and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 25, 2021, Graphite conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 14 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on March 21, 2022, Graphite issued a press release providing business updates and announcing is fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. Among other items, Graphite disclosed that the early proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 CEDAR clinical trial for GPH101 in sickle cell disease are now expected in 2023, attributing the delay "to impacts of the recent COVID-19 Omicron variant surge on patients and site resources and operations[.]"

On this news, Graphite's stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $6.89 per share on March 21, 2022.

