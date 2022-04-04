Good Deeds Day continues to expand its circles of good across the world, as the peak event of year-round activities benefiting people and the planet.

International Good Deeds Day 2022: 108 countries took part in thousands of projects dedicated to bettering society Good Deeds Day continues to expand its circles of good across the world, as the peak event of year-round activities benefiting people and the planet.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, 108 countries across the globe participated in International Good Deeds Day 2022, including U.S.A., Zambia, India, Portugal, Mexico, Congo, Armenia, Poland, Italy, UK, Venezuela, Haiti, Argentina, Cambodia, and more. Enthusiasm around this international event of good increases every year, with millions of people joining in to volunteer and do something positive for others on Good Deeds Day, which was launched 16 years ago in Israel and has since crossed borders to become an internationally unifying day of good.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, initiator of Good Deeds Day, said:

"This day, which I initiated 16 years ago, is a peak event of doing good activities that take place all year round, and I believe that if we think good, speak good, and do good, our world will look different, every day. All of us together have the power to lead the world to a better place, each in their own way and according to their heart's desire. It is heartwarming to see the outpour of responses from people across the globe who extend a helping hand at this time, in any way possible, either face-to-face or by faming on social media, and in numerous other ways that do good for the benefit of others."

Here are some of the events that took place on Good Deeds Day 2002 across the globe:

USA: Almost all 50 states participated, led by Points of Light, IAVE, Hillel, and other organizations.

Uganda: 5,000 people nationwide, in diverse projects from care for the elderly to a marching brass band.

India: Six cities participated in projects, including a three-day volunteers camp and school renovation project.

Greece: A massive beach cleanup, inviting people to take action and protect the oceans from single-use plastics.

Honduras: Opening festival in the capital Tegucigalpa, full of performances that raised funds for marginalized communities, and additional projects nationwide.

Mexico: Kite Festival, alongside sports activities and workshops that raised awareness about environmental issues.

Israel: In the country where Good Deeds Day first started 16 years ago, two million people took part in this annual celebration that crosses all cultures, religions, and ages.

Croatia: Unveiling of 'The School of Good Deeds project', with 500 projects made by students from 100 primary schools across the country about nature, animals, and marginalized populations.

Cambodia: More than 1000 participants in 21 cities, all united around releasing 16 million fish, one for each citizen in a country with a population of 16 million, symbolizing happiness, wealth, luck, and positive long-term impact.

Tanzania: Over 5,000 people and 80+ organizations came together in a Good Deeds Day fair involving 1,000 people sharing information and ways to get involved with nonprofits, alongside activities that raised donations to charity.

Democratic Republic of Congo: 10,000 people took part in a series of week-long projects in Kinshasa, mobilizing volunteers and organizations, including the United Nations Volunteers Program, with radio appearances, tree planting to fight against climate change, sanitation of universities, photo exhibition, and more.

