Full Benefits of Diversity Cannot Be Realized Without an Inclusive Culture, Says McLean & Company

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a new blueprint to guide HR leaders in embedding inclusion into an organization's culture. This timely research blueprint will allow HR leaders to realize the benefits of a diverse workforce by embedding inclusion into work practices, behaviors, and values, ensuring accountability throughout the organization.

The positive impacts of workforce diversity have resulted in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) becoming a strategic priority for competitive organizations. However, organizations often concentrate their efforts on increasing diversity but miss benefits that cannot be realized without a fully inclusive culture, such as higher rates of innovation and profitability.

Although inclusion is key to the success of a DEI strategy, the complexity of the concept makes it a daunting pursuit. An individual employee has many diversity dimensions that cannot be categorized, meaning narrowly defined inclusion efforts won't be enough. This is further complicated by the fact that creating inclusion is not a one-and-done exercise. Rather, it requires the ongoing commitment of employees at all levels to drive a cultural shift.

According to McLean & Company's 2022 Trends Report, organizations taking action to create an inclusive environment are 2.4 times more likely to be effective at providing a positive employee experience. Furthermore, organizations not focused on creating an inclusive environment experience 1.6 times more voluntary turnover than those who are.

In the newly released blueprint, McLean & Company's framework models a three-step process to eliminate the systemic barriers diverse employees face and provides a guide on implementing inclusive practices throughout an organization's culture through its work practices, values, and behavior. The blueprint is intended for HR leaders to determine the current state of inclusion, frame inclusion for the organization, and mobilize inclusion efforts. This type of approach will allow HR leaders to:

Conduct an assessment to understand the current state of inclusion.

Embed inclusion into organizational values and adapt competencies to promote accountability at the individual level.

Use inclusive design principles to modify organizational work practices to demonstrate a more inclusive culture.

McLean & Company's full Embed Inclusion Into the Organization's Culture research blueprint further outlines the steps HR teams and business leaders can take to drive this shift.

