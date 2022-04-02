Doyle Remains on Ballot Following Frivolous Attempt to Remove Him

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough ordered 12th Congressional District Candidate Mike Doyle's name to remain on the ballot and awarded him costs and attorney's fees to be assessed to the individuals who filed the objection. The ruling follows a two day trial that included a line by line review of the signatures.

Doyle for Congress (PRNewswire)

Congressional Candidate Mike Doyle made the following statement:

Together, working with an outstanding and committed group of volunteers, we collected just over 1300 signatures in two weeks. Today, efforts by a D.C. extreme left law firm, and the special interests behind them, had their frivolous attempt to challenge our petitions tossed by the court.

I'm grateful that the court agreed that we filed with more than enough signatures to appear on the ballot and voters of the 12th Congressional District will have the ability to vote for an independent candidate who will bring a commonsense conservative approach to Washington, D.C. I'm looking forward to formally launching my campaign soon and bring my message of opportunity and leadership to every community in the district.

Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam Demarco made the following Statement:

Left wing attorney Marc Elias couldn't help himself. The judicial activists on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court already chose Elias' gerrymandered congressional map intended to elect allies of President Biden's left wing agenda. Elias then sent his attorneys into the 12th Congressional district to suppress the voices of Republican voters who demand to have a quality candidate on the ballot. After drawing our congressional maps, Elias now wants to pick our candidates. I'm proud that Mike Doyle stood up to this attack.

The Democrat's desperate attempt to knock Mike Doyle off the ballot is telling… It shows they are scared. They know that Mike Doyle is well poised to defeat whichever of the far-left and socialist activists that the democrats put up as their candidate in the May Primary. Pennsylvanians don't appreciate these blatant attempts to disenfranchise the voices of the 1000 plus Republicans who signed Mike Doyle's petition. They are eager to send D.C. a message by electing Mike Doyle to Congress and firing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Westmoreland County Republican Chairman Bill Bretz made the following statement:

It is absurd that the democrats have abused the legal system to bring this frivolous challenge to Mike Doyle's candidacy. The arguments brought forward included the attempt to throw out the signatures of many voters because they felt the signature was illegible. Among the many unsuccessfully challenged signatures were a sitting County Commissioner and his spouse, two former County GOP Chairs, a Republican State Committeeman, and many other dedicated volunteers of our party.

It is unlikely that the democratic operatives behind this fastidious review of petition signatures will carry over their recent epiphany on the significance of signature verification to join us in supporting the reinstatement of such security measures on mail-in ballots and universal Voter ID as cornerstones of election integrity going forward rather than just this cynical and opportunistic attempt to knock a rival off the ballot with frivolous litigation in hopes that the courts do what they can't do at the ballot box- defeat Republicans.

