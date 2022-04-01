OKX DeFi Portal MetaX Integrates Ethereum Layer 2 Immutable X

Provides the Ability to Mint and Sell NFTs with no Gas Fees on MetaX Using Immutable X; Expands Availability of Immutable NFT Gaming Assets to the MetaX Portal

SYDNEY, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Ethereum's leading Layer 2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Immutable X . The partnership will accelerate OKX's strategy to make MetaX the DeFi portal of choice for retail and professional investors, now with an instant, zero-gas fee trading experience.

By integrating Immutable X with the MetaX portal, OKX can significantly expand its metaverse gaming assets beyond Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Ember Sword, Habbo and Kongregate. The partnership allows OKX users to interact with the Layer 2 protocol seamlessly while remaining within its ever-expanding ecosystem of decentralized products.

Immutable X was built by Immutable in partnership with the ZK-rollup leading expert StarkWare . As a result of Immutable's deep knowledge in NFTs and StarkWare's bleeding-edge technology, the Layer 2 protocol is able to offer all of its integrated ecosystems, including millions of OKX users the ability to trade their Immutable X-powered NFTs with zero gas fees, 100% carbon neutrality, and massive scalability on the MetaX NFT Marketplace. Plus, all NFTs on Immutable X will directly inherit Ethereum's battle-tested security. For projects and merchants, the partnership will provide the opportunity to reach a wider audience within the OKX and Layer 2 ecosystems by selling Immutable X powered-NFTs while interacting with many more OKX solutions.

The MetaX NFT marketplace will add Immutable X to its list of preferred solutions that already include Ethereum Layer 1, BNB Chain, OEC Chain and Polygon.

Jay Hao, CEO of OKX, said: "OKX is on a mission to bring crypto into the mainstream. Our cooperation with ImmutableX brings a zero-gas fee and carbon-friendly solution to all of our customers and partners on our DeFi portal, MetaX. We believe this partnership will allow all of our users to level up with even better access to Web3, metaverse gaming and the decentralized economy."

Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable, added, "Immutable is thrilled to power MetaX, OKX's DeFi portal, and to support one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. All OKX users will have access to unparalleled scale, liquidity, and security to trade and create L2 NFTs. Our partnership will empower people to create and own their wealth in the most innovative, decentralized and secure ways possible."

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million people in more than 180 international markets, OKX's fast, secure and efficient platform is the exchange of choice for retail and professional investors alike.

Beyond trading on the OKX Exchange, the DeFi portal MetaX is a decentralized ecosystem of wealth creation opportunities for everyone interested in Web 3.0, metaverse gaming and NFTs.

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Habbo, Highrise, and more).

