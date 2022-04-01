Compex® Signs Professional Triathlete Sam Long to Represent the Brand

Long will team with Compex to promote its products and make special appearances on behalf of the brand

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex, a global leader in muscle stimulator technology and producer of innovative products that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster, has announced that professional triathlete Sam Long has signed a multi-year agreement with the company. Long will partner with Compex in promoting its products and making special appearances.

Professional Triathlete Sam Long (PRNewswire)

I'm confident Compex will help me in my journey to be the best.

"Sam is one of the most refreshing young athletes in the sport and we are in awe of his speed and power," said Michael Mechling, U.S. Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager at Compex. "He has an infectious personality, incredible energy and passion. The guy has already changed the sport and we are thrilled to officially call him a Compex athlete as he helps us shine a light on the importance of the smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions that Compex offers."

Nicknamed the 'Big Unit' at 6'4" tall, Long is affectionately known for his catch phrase 'Yo! Yo! Yo!' The 26-year-old is ranked in the top five in the Professional Triathletes Organization's (PTO) with key recent career highlights that include a win at the 2022 Clash Miami and victories at two Ironmans in 2021 - the Ironman 70.3 Boulder and the full-length Ironman Coeur d'Alene.

"I'm proud to be a member of the Compex team and represent the brand," said Long. "I'm confident Compex will help me in my journey to be the best. Their products have allowed me to train more and recover better - this translates to more fitness gains and being faster on race day. The whole range of Compex products allows me to be the best version of myself."

Long will be using all of Compex' products including its Muscle Stimulators, COMPEX electrodes and accessories, TENs Units, TENs Wraps, massage guns, massage rollers, and other COMPEX recovery tools.

About Compex

Compex develops leading sport performance and fitness technologies through adaptive and dynamic products that allow athletes to amplify their sport. Compex is passionately dedicated to ushering in innovations that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster. A brand of the DJO Group, a global company that develops and manufactures a wide range of surgical reconstructive implant products, Compex has 30 years of expertise in physiotherapy, pain treatment and sports training. Compex' mission is to help athletes of all levels perform better, train stronger and recover faster by using smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions. For more information on Compex, visit https://www.compex.com/.

Sam Long - Triathlete (PRNewswire)

