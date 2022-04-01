Come Face to Face with Endangered Animals in New York City

International Artists Gillie and Marc to Unveil Temporary Installation in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian artists and conservationists, Gillie and Marc Schattner, are unveiling their "Faces of the Wild" installation today in Greenwich Village's Ruth Wittenberg Triangle. The four-month exhibit, made possible from a collaboration with the Village Alliance Business Improvement District and permitted as part of NYC Department of Transportation's Art Program, features nine sculptures representing some of the most endangered animals in the world.

The artists, hailed by the New York Times as "the most successful and prolific creators of public art in New York's history," are best known for creating larger-than-life sculptures, like the massive "King Nyani" gorilla that took over Hudson Yards in 2020. For "Faces of the Wild," Gillie and Marc created six-foot-tall busts of the endangered animals, offering the public a unique opportunity to, according to Gillie, "really look deep into the eyes of all these incredible animals and fall in love."

Each of the sculptures, including the western lowland gorilla and the African forest elephant, contains a QR code that provides information on each of the animals, including the threats to their survival. By scanning the code, the public will have an opportunity to make a direct donation to World Wildlife Fund, Gillie and Marc's charity partner, to help support the protection of endangered animals.

"So many people living in urban environments like New York City will never have the opportunity to see or learn about an animal like an addax; incorporating important information with the sculptures gives the public a better understanding of nature's wonders," said Gillie.

The installation is part of the artists' "Love the Last" collection, a social movement driven by public art to raise awareness, funds and support for some of the world's most endangered species.

"Faces of the Wild" can be seen from April 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022, at New York City's Ruth Wittenberg Triangle, located at the intersection of Greenwich Avenue, the Avenue of the Americas and Christopher Street. Find out more here: https://lovethelast.com/pages/face-of-the-wild

About Gillie and Marc:

Gillie and Marc are public artists who have worked side-by-side for over 30 years to create art as one. The husband-and-wife artists are passionate eco-warriors with a deep respect for the close spiritual bond between humans and animals. They are best known for their beloved characters—Rabbitwoman and Dogman. Gillie and Marc's private and public artworks can be found spreading messages of love and conservation around the world. The artists won the Allens' People's Choice Award for Sydney's 'Sculpture by the Sea' in 2016 and again in 2018. They also won the Chianciano Biennale in Italy, among other notable awards and accolades. Gillie and Marc have dedicated their lives to art and animal conservation and ask you to join them on their journey in making art for a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit https://gillieandmarc.art/

About the Village Alliance:

The Village Alliance, a business improvement district (BID), has proved itself to be a leading advocate for the Village community for nearly thirty years. The Alliance works to keep the area safe, clean and beautiful by providing programming, public art, maintenance, public safety and landscaping to 44 blocks in Central Greenwich Village. The BID works with businesses, residents and cultural and academic institutions to drive economic growth. For more information, visit https://greenwichvillage.nyc/

