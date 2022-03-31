Wood Partners Unveils Awe-Inspiring Views from Newest Luxury Development in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners announced today the official grand opening of its latest luxury residential community, Alta ART Tower, located in Portland's rapidly growing Goose Hollow neighborhood.

The new community is located at 1510 SW Alder Street, adjacent to the Artist Repertory Theatre (ART), which plans to offer special programming and experiences specifically for residents, guests, and prospects. The community is also neighbors with Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns Football Clubs. Residents will have easy access to top retail, dining and entertainment establishments in some of Portland's most highly coveted neighborhoods including the Pearl District, the West End, Downtown, and the Alphabet District. The premier location is also accessible to more than 100,000 jobs from top employers including Weiden+Kennedy, US Bank, Airbnb, and Nike.

"We are thrilled to welcome residents to Wood Partners' latest community—Alta ART Tower—centrally located near several of Portland's most popular and sought-after neighborhoods," said Michael Nagy, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Our top-of-the-line community seamlessly blends art, community and high-end living unlike any other residential property in the Pacific Northwest and provides residents with a prime location to explore and call home."

Alta ART Tower offers 314 apartment homes consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with awe-inspiring high-rise views of Portland from the property's penthouse terrace. These 314 apartment homes will include 14 affordable units at 60% AMI in partnership with the City of Portland's inclusionary housing program. Each unit features modern architectural finishes complete with top-quality interior packages, multiple interior color schemes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Key features within each home include stainless steel appliances, luxurious exposed concrete ceilings, walk-in showers and soaking tubs, solar shades, and walk-in closets with custom closet systems to create a unique and elegant atmosphere for residents.

Residents of Alta ART Tower will find artistic inspiration throughout the property's exceptional community amenities, including a penthouse lounge and terrace, a grand lobby, an art gallery, performance stages, an enclosed sound and karaoke room, and a co-working lounge. The property is also outfitted with an on-site fitness center and bike repair station with secure parking and storage for residents' bikes.

Alta ART Tower is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altaarttower.com/ for more information.

