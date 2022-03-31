OM1 LAUNCHES NEW MENTAL HEALTH AND NEUROSCIENCE REAL-WORLD DATA NETWORK

Dr. Carl D. Marci joins OM1 to lead specialty area focused on major depression, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, and more

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OM1, a leading technology enabled real-world data and artificial intelligence (AI) company with a focus on delivering insights into multiple chronic diseases, today announces the launch of its Mental Health and Neuroscience Specialty Area led by physician and entrepreneur, Dr. Carl D. Marci. The division includes new data on psychiatric disorders and diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) with an initial focus on major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and multiple sclerosis (MS) with other condition areas to follow.

With over 9,000 specialists and 3M patients, the OM1 Mental Health Data Network is one of the largest in the country.

Mental health and CNS disorders are areas of unmet and growing medical need in the U.S. In particular, mental health disorders have been exacerbated by the pandemic and now constitute a national crisis. Despite increased early-stage investment in developing and testing new treatments for these conditions, high quality insights to drive research that enables market adoption and personalized care are lacking or have been difficult to attain.

Real-world data with clinical depth and nuance are critically needed to understand disease progression, patient characteristics, condition subtypes and variations -- as well as the costs and clinical outcomes of new and existing treatments. These data are now available from OM1 to be used to accelerate medical research and FDA approvals of new therapies and to help partners deliver the right treatment for the right patients at the right time.

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Marci to our leadership team to help accelerate the enrichment of our new data assets and help the industry realize the full potential of real-world data in mental health and the neurosciences," said Dr. Rich Gliklich, founder and CEO of OM1. "He brings a unique combination of clinical, research, and business expertise to the industry."

With more than 9,000 specialists caring for over 3 million patients from 2,000 clinics across all 50 states and followed longitudinally in the U.S. by contributors to the OM1 Mental Health and Neuroscience real-world data network, Dr. Marci will be responsible for one of the largest specialty data networks in the country. He will also oversee the previously announced OM1 MS Registry for use in multiple sclerosis.

"I am excited to join this incredible team and to contribute to the launch of this extraordinary network of patients that will help facilitate the availability of high quality and high value treatments in mental health and central nervous system conditions," said Dr. Marci.

Prior to joining OM1, Dr. Marci was involved in launching several health and technology start-up companies and is a pioneer in the fields of social and consumer neuroscience. He is board certified in psychiatry, a part-time clinician at Massachusetts General Hospital and on faculty at Harvard Medical School, where he graduated with honors. He has extensive training in neuroscience through two National Institutes of Health fellowships, has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed science journals, and holds seven U.S. patents.

The Mental Health and Neuroscience Specialty Area will allow OM1 to have unparalleled focus on data-driven solutions to help life sciences companies, payers, providers, and government agencies. These real-world specialized data programs will enable researchers to access more efficiently high quality, condition-specific analytics for optimizing clinical development, accelerating research, and demonstrating treatment effectiveness.

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is re-imagining real-world data and evidence by developing large electronically connected networks of clinicians and health data in rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, mental health, central nervous system, and other specialty areas. Leveraging its extensive clinical networks and an unparalleled technology and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, OM1 offers industry leading enriched health care datasets, research analytics, data modeling, decision support, and retrospective and prospective clinical studies. With a focus on high quality data and clinical outcomes, the offerings are used for accelerating research, demonstrating treatment effectiveness, supporting regulatory submissions, monitoring safety, and informing commercialization.

