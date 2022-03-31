Norauto deploys Openbravo's store solution to strengthen its business and adopt omnichannel commerce in its auto centers

LILLE, France, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployment of Openbravo's POS solution has been completed in the 280 branch centers of the French network of Norauto, the European leader in automotive repair and maintenance services. Franchisees are currently in the process of deployment.

Norauto, part of the Mobivia group, has been supporting motorists for nearly 50 years and currently has a total of 656 centers, of which 407 are in France and the rest in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

France, Norauto's largest market, is the first to standardize on Openbravo POS as the technology platform for omnichannel commerce across Europe.

The second step of the project will be to deploy Openbravo in all Norauto centers outside France to gradually include Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium during 2022.

With the successful deployment of Openbravo underway at Norauto, another Mobivia Group automotive brand, ATU, has decided to launch an Openbravo pilot in some of its stores in Austria. Once the pilot is successful, Openbravo POS will be rolled out to all ATU stores in Austria. The process will then be repeated in Germany, where ATU has 550 centers. The Openbravo POS solution is compatible with the tax and payment systems of all these countries.

Norauto wanted to replace its old POS solution, which was obsolete and did not meet the current needs of omnichannel commerce.

The company chose Openbravo POS, a key component of the Openbravo Commerce Cloud platform, for its 100% web-based point-of-sale solution. No new hardware was required in the stores, as the platform currently runs on fixed terminals. Its flexibility makes it easy to adapt to Norauto's service-oriented business model.

Another factor in favor of Openbravo is its open architecture that allowed integration with the specialist software used in its workshops.

In addition, Norauto appreciated the ease with which it could adapt the Openbravo POS user interface to its company-specific design and usability requirements.

"We chose Openbravo for its flexible POS solution that includes comprehensive functionality to move us towards omnichannel commerce and can be easily adapted to our business requirements. In addition, Openbravo has the resources and expertise to support our ambitious deployment", says Xavier Marvaldi, Digital Leader at Mobivia.

"Mobivia is a leader in Europe's vehicle maintenance and spare parts market and we are delighted to be able to support one its flagship brands, Norauto, as part of a group-wide strategy to support the omnichannel development of its network across Europe" says Christophe Dubuis, Sales Director France & North Europe at Openbravo.

About Norauto

As the European leader in car maintenance and equipment, Norauto has been supporting motorists for almost 50 years. Today, Norauto has established itself as a creator of innovative, accessible and connected solutions to facilitate access to and the pleasure of smoother, safer and more enjoyable mobility, which responds to the new uses of the road. The company is also a pioneer in electric technologies, an ambassador for clean vehicles and is committed to offering alternatives to the automobile in favor of sustainable mobility. The brand's omnichannel development is supported by a network of more than 600 car centers worldwide (6 countries), including more than 400 centers in France.

For more information on Norauto, its services and products, visit www.norauto.fr .

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution. International retailers and brands such as BUT, Decathlon, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale in more than 50 countries.

To learn more visit www.openbravo.com .

Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

