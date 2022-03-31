Hagerty Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships

David Pattillo joins the executive team to lead Publishing & Business Development

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced the expansion of its senior executive team with the hiring of David Pattillo as Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships. In this role, Pattillo will lead Hagerty's commercial partnerships team, implementing a strategic vision and organizational plan to build and manage a best-in-class media, data, and events sales organization.

Hagerty's diverse portfolio of integrated automotive enthusiast products and services includes but is not limited to:

Hagerty Media, featuring the work of the nation's top automotive writers, photographers and videographers who bring the world of cars to life in exciting and unexpected ways.

Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC), which provides its 719,000 members with exclusive offers, experiences, support, content and emergency services. A subscription to Hagerty's popular HDC magazine is included with HDC membership.

Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events where people share cars and camaraderie, including premiere concours events in Detroit , Greenwich, Connecticut , and Amelia Island , Florida , as well as the California Mille, RADwood, Concours d'Lemons, and McCall's Motorworks Revival at Pebble Beach.

Hagerty Valuation Tools, used by over 3 million people each year to access current and historic pricing data on more than 40,000 collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models.

Hagerty Garage + Social, a growing nationwide platform of premium, climate-controlled clubhouses and car storage facilities.

Prior to joining Hagerty, Pattillo served as Chief Revenue Officer for Bleav, a sports and entertainment omnichannel production company where he led advertising, marketing, audience, digital and social distribution.

Before Bleav, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Sales and Sponsorship, at WWE, where he led a global sales team, grew media/sponsorship revenue, drove performance, sales strategy and key business partnerships. Pattillo spent a decade at the National Football League in sales and marketing, and he also held roles at Twitter, The Weather Channel and Discovery Communications.

"We are pleased to welcome David to One Team Hagerty, where he'll be responsible for crafting advertising and sponsorship solutions for our many partners," said Paul Rehrig, President of Hagerty Media & Entertainment. "David has a keen understanding of what it takes to grow an organization's revenue structure while ensuring there's a culture of accountability, inclusiveness and ethical behavior internally and externally."

"Hagerty's media and events audience is growing rapidly," said David Pattillo. "I'm excited to join the company at this stage and help build upon its partnerships and advertising efforts consistent with its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

