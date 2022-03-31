Dwellics Announces The Top Places To Buy A Vacation Home In New Jersey In 2022.

Company uses its proprietary technology and data to analyze and report on the best places to move.

OAK PARK, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, (www.dwellics.com) the authority on U.S. City Data and personalized suggestions on which New Jersey towns and cities are best to buy vacation homes, today unveils a preview of its latest report " The Top Places To Buy A Vacation Home In 2022 ."

The report unveils a several often-overlooked towns, as well some of the most popular ones, this year. Forgotten and overlooked towns and communities have seen an influx of tourists recently, due to significant investment in entertainment offerings including boardwalks, clean beaches, and renovated properties. Amongst the towns down the coastline, the beach towns that made the Dwellics top ten include:

Harvey Cedars Sea Bright Long Branch Asbury Park Point Pleasant Seaside Heights Ocean City's Avalon Wildwood Cape May

The report analyses over 40 different New Jersey beach towns and communities, with over 130 miles of Atlantic coast. We took into consideration everything, including: number of visitors each summer, median property taxes, ability to rent vacation properties, beach quality, crime rate, property taxes, climate all year round, and entertainment offerings. New Jersey is the state with one of the highest property taxes in the nation, however, purchasing a vacation home used by a buyer or a rental property offsets the high property tax rate.

The New Jersey coastline is a popular vacation place because of its pristine coastline with many different offerings to choose from. New Jersey shore offers a close commute from two major cities: New York and Philadelphia, making it the number one choice for a quick vacation. Purchasing a vacation home in any town or community along the New Jersey coastline and using it as a rental property is beneficial due to rental income, and tax breaks making it a great stream of income or retirement income for those who are already retired. Its high rental prices during the summer season can cover the mortgage, taxes, and one can live there in the winter months for free. Owning a vacation home on the New Jersey shore gives the owner a sense of a strong and united community where the property is located.

