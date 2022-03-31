Deepcrawl bolsters C-Suite with new CFO and senior exec hires to accelerate growth plans - Deepcrawl, the market-leading technical SEO and website health SaaS platform, continues to build on 2021 momentum with four new executive hires

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcrawl, a world leading SaaS platform for Technical SEO analytics and automation, has today announced the appointment of Varun Athi as its new Chief Financial Officer — the latest in a series of strategic senior executive hires as it continues a period of significant growth.

Varun brings with him more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance at Fortune 500 as well as startup SaaS companies, having previously led strategic finance roles at Cognizant, Vidyo, Dataminr, Butterfly Network, and, most recently, Aventri. Overseeing Deepcrawl's finance and accounting functions, Athi will help drive the ongoing data-driven culture at Deepcrawl as the company continues to evolve into a website health analytics platform serving digital operations for businesses worldwide.

Varun joins Deepcrawl at a strategic time as it builds on its 2021 successes and rapid revenue growth, particularly in its enterprise client segment. He is the latest in a number of senior hires made by Deepcrawl to help shape the strategic direction of the business, following Craig Dunham's appointment as CEO in the summer of 2021. In recent months, the business has additionally welcomed Aundreia Heisey, Vice President of Go-to-Market Strategy and Operations, to support ongoing product launches at Deepcrawl, and Erin Demster, Vice President of Customer Success, who bolsters the business's renowned customer service team in delivering technical SEO expertise and implementation assistance. Both Heisey and Demster have joined Deepcrawl from SaaS platform Seismic.

Panos Savopoulos has also joined as Vice President of Global Sales in support of an expanding international client base subscribing to Deepcrawl's platform. Previously, Savopoulos was Regional Vice President at Oracle, where he led sales for Oracle's Loyalty Technology solution, following Oracle's acquisition of the customer loyalty SaaS platform Crowdtwist where he held the role of VP Sales. Deepcrawl's appointment of Savopoulos, who has also served as Director of Business Development at marketing engine Wunderkind, indicates Deepcrawl's ambition to scale up their client offerings and bolster client-brand relationships further as it targets deeper market penetration in various markets.

Founded in 2010, Deepcrawl now employs over 100 people across its US, UK, and Polish offices. In 2020, Deepcrawl successfully closed a $19 million Series B funding round led by Five Elms Capital and Beringea, which took its total funding to $25.8 million. Deepcrawl has since added a first-of-its-kind SEO testing solution to its portfolio of products with the launch of its Automation Hub in 2021, secured SOC 2 Type 1 data security certification in support of its growing enterprise business, and has launched its new user experience and API for Deepcrawl customers in early 2022 as the company continues to grow its position in the global MarTech landscape alongside its growing US market penetration.

Commenting on his appointment, new CFO Varun Athi said: "The absolute necessity of organic search for businesses in a search-first age places Deepcrawl at the forefront of digital business operations, and I am looking forward to stepping into the CFO role at a company known for its pioneering technology and customer centricity. Am particularly excited about joining at a time when a stellar team has already set the stage up for a rapid growth with great execution over the past 12 months.".

Deepcrawl's CEO, Craig Dunham, commented: "We are proud to be in a position where we are attracting the high level of industry talent that has recently joined the Deepcrawl team. Varun is yet another fantastic addition to our team and will be vital to Deepcrawl's growth and our ongoing commitment to delivering the best technical SEO and website health solution on the market today. We're all looking forward to seeing Varun's expertise in action as he works alongside our talented leadership team to implement data-first working processes and further evolve our financial systems in preparation for future growth milestones."

About Deepcrawl

Deepcrawl is a leading SaaS technical SEO and website health platform that empowers the world's leading brands to harness their full revenue potential through the one initiative most businesses overlook – technical SEO. Its enterprise level cloud-based technologies help brands to diagnose and fix technical and performance issues on their websites to generate increased profitability through improved organic search performance. Deepcrawl has offices in London, New York, and Poland. Deepcrawl's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea. For more information, visit https://www.deepcrawl.com/about

View original content:

SOURCE Deepcrawl