Consulting Solutions Named to 2022 List of "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in Dallas Fort Worth

Annual list by National Association for Business Resources recognizes best human-resources practices and companies that are leaders in employment standards

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has been named among the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Dallas Fort Worth by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm and were scored on Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance. NABR has conducted the Best and Brightest competitions for over 20 years.

"Consulting Solutions has an unwavering commitment to exemplary human-resources practices that positively impact employee engagement, job satisfaction, and productivity," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "We're excited and honored to receive this year's Best and Brightest recognition for our Dallas Fort Worth operations. Every employee trajectory is important to us, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in terms of how we help our teams excel in their careers while also achieving a work-life balance."

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees comes first."

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services and one of Dallas Fort Worth's fastest-growing technology workforce and consulting services providers. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

