Collibra Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced that it is Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in multiple countries including Belgium, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Collibra. This year, 96% of Collibrians surveyed said it's a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Collibra Logo (PRNewsFoto/Collibra) (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Collibra is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Employee experience and a flexible culture is important now more than ever," said Jarlath Doherty, Chief People Officer for Collibra. "To be recognized for the experience and culture we've created confirms that Collibra is doing something special. We owe our continued success to our customers, teams, and leaders, and thank them all for their help in earning this incredible recognition."

In the past year, Collibra has remained intentional about creating an inclusive culture. The company supports employees through programming and benefits offerings such as designated meeting-free days, periodic Fridays off, monthly health and wellness stipends, and a personalized wellbeing platform. Collibra prides itself in creating an environment that provides flexibility and support in a way that resonates with employees and enables them to best deliver for customers.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts people first? Visit Collibra's careers page: www.collibra.com/careers

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com, follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collibra