BYJU'S ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INTEL TO FURTHER INVEST IN AND ENHANCE TEACHER AND STUDENT EXPERIENCE

The Intel® Skills for Innovation Initiative (Intel® SFI) will upskill the virtual learning platform's 1-on-1 coding and math teachers in education methods that encourage increased student engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S , the world's leading edtech company, today announced that all teachers part of its 1-on-1 learning programs will complete the Intel® Skills for Innovation (Intel® SFI) Professional Development (PD) courses by the end of 2022 through a new partnership. The Intel® SFI PD will help teachers apply technology more effectively to education, further empowering them to own and lead learning experiences. The partnership is part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing a high quality, personalized approach to learning for K-12 students.

"Our mission is to provide a best-in-class learning environment for our students," said BYJU'S International COO Trupti Mukker. "Our teachers are already incredible at their profession, and we believe that ongoing investment in their growth is the key to ensuring we continue to meet this goal. The world of education is ever-changing, and the Intel SFI PD courses will allow our teachers to continue to evolve their skills and support each student's development to build the critical skills required in a rapidly changing global workplace."

The Intel SFI PD certification will upskill each teacher in a number of ways, improving the virtual learning experience, with many teachers already taking courses. As of mid-March, 39% of BYJU'S' 1-on-1 math and coding teachers have been certified on Intel SFI PD Level 2 "Leaders of Learning Experiences", with another 18% in progress. The Intel SFI PD certified teachers have reported improved teaching skills, better student engagement throughout the class and the ability to utilize different techniques to resolve difficulties that arise in class.

Since its inception, BYJU'S has been at the forefront of empowering educators with tools, skills, and cutting-edge technology to improve learning outcomes and make learning more effective, engaging, and diverse. This partnership with Intel SFI PD will further enhance and upskill teachers in areas such as microlearning, gamification, and diverse teaching techniques, as well as strengthening communication with parents. This will enable teachers to enhance the platform's personalized approach by breaking down larger problems into small chunks, adding gaming elements to math and coding courses, and introducing new techniques such as Observe, Wait & Learn (OWL) and virtual whiteboard use to make learning more interactive, effective, and tailored to students' needs.

"Intel is proud to support BFS with the Intel Skills for Innovation Professional Development Suite, which trains educators in embracing new ways of teaching to build skill sets and mindsets to help students be better prepared to succeed in the future," said Cigdem Ertem, Intel's Global Director for Education and Public Sector Sales. "Intel SFI helps teachers infuse technology into everyday learning and teaching to help ensure that today's students will be equipped for the technology-driven workforce of the future."

For more information about BYJU'S, its learning solutions or its partnership with Intel, please visit BYJUS.com/us .

BYJU'S is a global edtech company, providing highly adaptive, engaging, and effective learning solutions to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded in India in 2011, BYJU'S' mission is to make high-quality learning accessible to students everywhere. The BYJU'S family of brands includes Disney-BYJU'S Early Learn, BYJU'S FutureSchool, epic!, Osmo, Tynker, Toppr, and WhiteHat Jr, along with its beloved flagship product BYJU'S – The Learning App. Together, BYJU'S solutions support Pre-K – 12 education and a wide range of competitive exams. Since 2017, BYJU'S has completed more than 15 acquisitions, including companies in the U.S., India, and Singapore. A 2021 Time 100 Most Influential Company, BYJU'S is headquartered in India, with operations in more than 21 countries globally and learning programs in multiple languages. For additional information, please visit www.byjus.com/us.

Intel® SFI Professional Development Suite helps train teachers to use technology in effective, new ways to prepare students for the jobs of the future. Modular training meets teachers where they are on their technology adoption journey to help them build skills and confidence, while ready-to-use materials and resources simplify implementation. Visit https://skillsforinnovation.intel.com/ to learn more

