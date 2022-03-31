AVION SOLUTIONS AWARDED "TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR FIXED WING PROJECT OFFICE (FWPO)" TASK ORDER CONTRACT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions is pleased to announce the award of an Army Contracting Command Expedited Professional and Engineering Support Services (EXPRESS) task order for technical support for the Fixed Wing Project Office (FWPO) valued at $44.3 million. As the prime contractor, Avion has teamed with SAIC, Radiance, Intrepid, PPT, and The Lockwood Group to support FWPO by providing centralized life-cycle management of the Army's fleet of existing and emerging Fixed Wing aircraft systems, to include Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) systems, Transport Aircraft (TA) systems, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) aircraft systems, Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) aircraft systems, and prototype aircraft systems.

U.S. Army Acquisition Branch Chief for Fixed Wing Project Office, Rodney Hill, said, "The Fixed Wing team and I are delighted to continue working with Avion, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership."

Avion is honored to have earned the opportunity to continue supporting the Army's Fixed Wing Project Office and their mission to design, develop, integrate, deliver, and support fixed wing Transport and SEMA aircraft, providing critical capabilities to U.S. Army operational commanders and other Allied Forces for the next five years.

