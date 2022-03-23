Wood Partners Debuts Newest Luxury Community in Clearwater, Florida: Alta Belleair

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners recently announced the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Belleair—less than five miles away from Clearwater Beach in Florida.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

Located at 1632 Clearwater Largo Road N, Alta Belleair features 256 units across five buildings, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. With the community's exceptional location, residents are minutes away from popular restaurants, shopping, and leisure attractions in downtown Clearwater, and only 5 miles from the soft, white sand of renowned Clearwater Beach, just across the Causeway Bridge.

"As the city of Clearwater continues to experience unprecedented demand for high-quality housing options, Wood Partners is excited to debut Alta Belleair as the city's newest luxury living community," said Charles Barrus, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "By embracing Clearwater's relaxed, coastal atmosphere, Alta Belleair provides residents the perfect balance of modern luxury with the charm of beach living, all within minutes of the area's top employers, local attractions and retail options."

The community's apartment homes feature resort-inspired privacy and high-end finishes to provide residents with a relaxing, modern place to call home. Units include designer-styled kitchens, complete with stainless GE appliance packages, premium quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, as well as wood-style plank flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms and living room. Additional in-home highlights include oversized closets, a private patio or balcony, electronic thermostats and in-unit washer and dryer sets. Thirty-eight of the community's homes are being offered as affordable housing for qualified residents.

Alta Belleair also offers a range of top-end resident amenities, including a zero-entry saltwater pool with a sundeck and private cabanas, multiple outdoor grilling areas, and a covered poolside pavilion with a hammock park and lounge seating. Inside the community clubhouse, residents can enjoy the state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness center and yoga room, a billiards lounge and game room, and a cybercafé complete with micro-offices and drop-in communal tables.

Within minutes of the community, residents have access to US-19 and Gulf to Bay Boulevard, providing a quick commute to charming downtown Clearwater and the rest of the city. Alta Belleair's premier location enables residents to reach key employers including Tech Data, Lincare Holdings, and Newport Oil Corporation in a matter of minutes, as well as downtown St. Petersburg's popular dining and retail offerings in less than half an hour.

Alta Belleair is managed by Wood Residential. Visit www.altabelleair.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

Contact: Nick Fischer, nick.fischer@bcw-global.com

