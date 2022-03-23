Their latest release furthers their mission to provide business owners with one platform to manage it all.

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving, 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Fast 500™ North America recipient, is thrilled to announce the release of Forms—a fully integrated, drag-and-drop digital form builder.

WellnessLiving Launches Forms Logo (CNW Group/WellnessLiving) (PRNewswire)

"Forms brings us closer to our goal of providing business owners with one platform that has everything you need to attract, convert, and retain more clients," says WellnessLiving CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman. "It's convenient and easy-to-use, removing the hassle of working with a third-party solution that doesn't fully integrate into your system or the way you do business."

With the release of Forms, WellnessLiving customers can build a library of custom forms like intake forms, surveys, questionnaires, and a multitude of liability waivers in just a few minutes. Quickly attach select forms to a specific service, booking, purchase, or registration. Clients can sign documents at home or upon arrival at your facility. Business owners can easily set up email and SMS reminders to complete required forms, all of which are automatically saved and stored to the client's profile. All digital signatures collected in Forms meet compliance standards set by digital signature laws.

Forms is the ultimate solution to create, collect, and manage all your forms in one place. For more information about Forms powered by WellnessLiving, please visit: https://www.wellnessliving.com/features/forms/

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge business management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow customers to attract, engage, and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipients of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

