Verra Mobility Appoints Jon Baldwin as EVP of Government Solutions

MESA, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Jon Baldwin as Executive Vice President of Government Solutions, effective April 4, 2022.

Mr. Baldwin previously served as President of Fortive's Gems, Sensors and Controls business, a global supplier of industrial sensors and control components. He brings 26 years of experience leading global business operations, including a focus on business-to-government software and services.

Mr. Baldwin will be a key member of Verra Mobility's executive team and will report directly to CEO David Roberts.

"I am honored to welcome Jon Baldwin and look forward to working with him," said David Roberts, president and CEO, Verra Mobility. "We are well-positioned to help our customers solve emerging urban mobility challenges, while also improving safety, sustainability and compliance. Jon's expertise in leading large, complex operations will be vital to growing our global Government Solutions business."

Prior to joining Fortive, Mr. Baldwin served as the General Manager for Texas Instruments' Precision Signal Path business unit. He also held leadership roles in marketing, business development and strategy for National Semiconductor Corporation, Samplify Systems, Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc. He began his career at Raytheon Technologies as a systems engineer.

Mr. Baldwin earned an MBA and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut.

Verra Mobility's Government Solutions business delivers technology solutions to cities around the world to help make transportation safer and more efficient. It is a leading provider of red-light and speed safety camera systems in the U.S. and Australia. Government Solutions also delivers school bus stop-arm safety technology to help protect schoolchildren, as well as a range of urban mobility solutions to enhance compliance and optimize mobility. As an end-to-end solution partner, it supports the back-office processing for tens of millions of traffic safety and mobility events each year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

