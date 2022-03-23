Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation Welcomes New Member to Leadership Board

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) is pleased to announce the addition of Nazli Azimi, Pharm.D., Ph.D., to its Leadership Board. Until its recent acquisition by Equillium Inc, Dr. Azimi was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., and co-inventor of its platform technology that was focused on developing novel therapies for treating immune system diseases and cancer.

Dr. Azimi started her scientific career at the NIH, and has extensive knowledge and experience in immunological research, particularly in the characterization of cytokines and the development of biological therapeutic agents. In addition, she conducted research in the fields of oncology, virology, and neurological diseases.

Dr. Azimi is also a recognized leader in business and innovation, with 15 years of experience in startups and investments, and she was instrumental in obtaining financing for the discovery and development of the Bioniz technology. Prior to founding Bioniz, Dr. Azimi served as founder and CEO of a private dermatology company, Dermaheal, USA.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Nazli Azimi become a part of our group of inspiring, experienced leaders," said TIBI's Director and CEO, Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D. "Her stellar achievements and expertise will be invaluable in supporting our institute's efforts to develop impactful and transformative medical innovations."

TIBI's Leadership Board brings together individuals passionate about research and technology to enhance and create practical solutions for patient health and wellness, and it also provides vital opportunity to support the growth of the institute. It includes distinguished individuals who will leverage their expertise to provide strategic guidance on innovation and research areas, promote key initiatives, and support the mission and vision of the institute.

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

