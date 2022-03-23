Tactile Mobility Appoints Ori Gon as Chief Financial Officer

HAIFA, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility, the leading tactile data and virtual sensing technology company for the automotive industry, municipalities and road authorities, insurance industry, and more, today announced the appointment of Ori Gon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 10 years in financial operations, Ori will play a key role in the ongoing development of Tactile Mobility's strategy, creating the infrastructure for future funding activities and facilitating the company's rapid growth and expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ori to our team during this critical time in Tactile Mobility's development," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "Ori's impressive track record establishing and managing financial arrangements on a global scale makes him perfectly suited to take on this role, and we know he will be an invaluable asset as we look to expand to new markets and bring our automotive solution to customers around the world."

Ori joins Tactile Mobility after serving four years as CFO of ReWalk Robotics Ltd., (NASDAQ: RWLK), and prior to that, two years as the company's Corporate Controller and IT Director. Previously, Ori served as a Corporate Controller at Oti, Ltd., a Nasdaq-listed developer and manufacturer of innovative contactless payment solutions for three years, and an Audit Manager at KMPG, where he worked with large scale NYSE publicly traded companies as well as smaller private companies within the Israeli Hi-tech sector.

"The automotive technology space is advancing rapidly, and I am thrilled to be joining the team at Tactile Mobility as they lead that progression," said Ori. "The company has already established a strong foothold in key markets, where its software has proven a boon to vehicle performance and driving experience. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to help the Tactile Mobility team build its global presence and scale to meet the ever-growing industry's needs."

Tactile Mobility is a world leader in software-based tactile sensing and data solutions working with road authorities and municipalities across the globe including in the UK, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and U.S. Tactile has also partnered with leading vehicle manufacturers, such as BMW, to provide their next generation vehicles with the sense of "touch" and enable an enhanced driving experience.

About Tactile Mobility:

Tactile Mobility enables the next phase of mobility development by leveraging existing vehicle sensors and artificial intelligence to equip vehicles with the missing sense of "touch." By generating, collecting, and processing data from existing in-vehicle sensors about the vehicle, road, and surrounding environment, Tactile Mobility enables OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, insurers, and city maintenance and planning departments to offer their customers innovative products, driving efficiency and performance as well as a safe driving experience – depending on their specific objectives. Tactile Mobility was co-founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri and Alex Ackerman and is already working with several OEMs including BMW. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

