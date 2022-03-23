PetSmart Offers Free Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny in Stores Nationwide

PHOENIX, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is bringing pets into the holiday fun with a free in-store event where pets can have their photo taken with the Easter bunny. All PetSmart stores across the U.S. are offering this photo opportunity on Saturday, April 9, 2022 between noon – 3 p.m. local time. Pet parents can find a local Easter Photo Day event and book a reservation at PetSmart.com/easterphotobooking.

2022 Easter Collections

PetSmart is offering free pet photos with the Easter bunny

The photo event is a great opportunity for pet parents to find all the Easter items that will help get their pet ready for the holiday or accessorized before their photo, with everything from costumes and apparel to toys and treats. For feline and canine companions, PetSmart has Easter needs covered from Top Paw® and Whisker City®, including a pet headband with bunny ears, Easter bunny or chick pet hoodies, an Easter bowtie collar, a bunny cat bed and much more. Products are also available online and items can be received same day through DoorDash delivery or picked up curbside for more convenience. See the full Easter shop here.

Small Pet Show and Tell

In addition to the photo experience, PetSmart stores will host a Small Pet Show and Tell. Approximately every 30 minutes, store associates will feature a guinea pig or hamster and educate attendees on the pet's key traits, fun pet facts and share care tips for people to learn more about the joys of small pet companions. The associates will also highlight products needed to provide care for these pets from the newly launched Full Cheeks™ collection and will be distributing coupons for 30% off any Full Cheeks product and 40% off any live pet with the purchase of a Full Cheeks habitat (see coupon for details).

The Full Cheeks collection is designed specifically for small pets, including hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas and rabbits. The new line is comprised of over 200 products, from spacious and stylish habitats, species-specific food and treat options, hay and bedding, accessories, toys, dishes, and much more.

For more information on Easter, spring or Full Cheeks items, as well as the Easter Photo Day event, visit PetSmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated nearly 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

