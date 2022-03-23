Nextuple Expands Retailer Fulfillment Capacity with Shared Metro Logistics Services

Retailers Can Connect Their Stores and Make Market Based Promises that Drive Down Overall Shipping Costs and Increase BOPIS Sales.

ANDOVER, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple, a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, today announced its Metro Shared Logistics services that enables retailers to increase local fulfillment capacity without investing in local fulfillment centers.

Nextuple today also announced the new Nextuple Platform, a SaaS-based solution that creates a virtual inventory pool by connecting a retailers' network of local stores and moves that inventory based on consumer demand. See the announcement here.

"Today's busy shoppers insist on fast fulfillment of their online purchases, whether curbside, buy-online pickup in store (BOPIS) or home delivery. But adding fulfillment centers in each metro region is cost-prohibitive for many retailers," said Darpan Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Nextuple. "Our Metro Shared Logistics services give retailers the speed, flexibility, and reduced costs they need to delight their customers. Shoppers get the product availability they want in the time they demand."

With Metro Shared Logistics, Nextuple shuttles pick up orders from stores daily and transfer inventory to Nextuple's in-market hubs for sortation. Ship from store items pulled from different stores for the same order are packaged together and prepped for final mile shipping to reduce the number of packages, costs, and waste. BOPIS orders are picked, sorted, and staged for customer pickup at the destination store the next day.

Metro Shared Logistics enables retailers to:

Make products available to consumers for pick up regardless of where they are in the market.

Eliminate packing and shipping operations in stores

Ship more products in fewer packages, reducing shipping complexity, costs, and improving sustainability

Nextuple's Metro Shared Logistics is launching in the Boston metro market in April 2022. Availability in other major metro markets will follow.

About Nextuple

Nextuple helps retailers reduce costs and increase efficiencies by making store-centric fulfillment a reality enabling them to compete with larger retailers such as Amazon. The Nextuple Platform pools inventory from multiple stores, consolidates shipping into fewer packages, and makes any product available for pickup anywhere in that market. The Company's combination of patent-pending analytics technology, logistics services, and deep domain expertise allows retailers to fulfill orders in two days or less without adding more fulfillment centers. To learn more, visit us www.Nextuple.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

