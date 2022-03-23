NEIMAN MARCUS PARTNERS WITH OVER 100 INFLUENTIAL WOMEN LEADERS INCLUDING MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, JANICZA BRAVO, AND ROSARIO DAWSON IN NATIONWIDE PANEL SERIES

The luxury retailer celebrates women in leadership throughout Women's History Month

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, Neiman Marcus recently announced a series of women's leadership panels throughout the month of March in stores across the country. Stores are engaging with customers and associates alike to showcase the importance of women in leadership positions in business, technology, the arts, design, health, wellness, and their communities.

"As a woman co-founded, majority-women-led organization, female leadership is paramount to who we are," said Marjon Zabihi Henderson, senior director of brand experience and special events at Neiman Marcus. "These panels allow us the opportunity to connect and uplift women in communities across the country, which for us is extremely powerful."

Co-founded by Carrie Marcus Neiman, Neiman Marcus Group has a longstanding history of women leadership. Today, women make up the majority of the company's board of directors, 59% of VP level and above, and 68% of all corporate and store associates. Additionally, Neiman Marcus Group is dedicated to providing female designers, brands, and business partners a place to thrive.

With over 100 women participating in panels from coast to coast, participants include Academy Award-Nominated Actress, Screenwriter and Director Maggie Gyllenhaal; award-winning Writer and Director Janicza Bravo; FASHIONPHILE Founder Sarah Davis; Actress and Co-founder of Studio 189 Rosario Dawson; emerging designer Autumn Adeigbo; and "A Girl Named Carrie" author and grand-niece of Carrie Marcus Neiman, Jerrie Marcus, among others.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate Women's History Month with the brilliant women on this panel," said Gyllenhaal.

The Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills store hosted a panel moderated by Journalist and Best-Selling Author Melissa Magsaysay with panelists including Maggie Gyllenhaal; Janicza Bravo, and Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and West Region Integrated Retail at Neiman Marcus Group, Stefanie Tsen Ward. Titled, "The Future is in Her Hands: Inspired by the Past. Hopeful for the Future.," the event highlighted some of fashion's most influential history makers and innovators, including the ways they can inspire current and forthcoming generations to be a force for positive change.

"I had to pave my own way in an industry that had not made room for me," said Bravo. "I had been raised to think in terms of scarcity and now I know there's more land to be had. I hope that the road will be more open for the women and folks of color that will come after."

On Thursday, March 31, Neiman Marcus NorthPark will host the final panel event in the series. Moderated by fashion entrepreneur journalist, media personality, speaker and best-selling author Leah Frazies, the panel will feature Rosario Dawson of the fashion brand Studio 189 and Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio 189, Director of the Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons School of Design and professor at Parsons School of Design. The panel will offer attendees a sneak peek into the Studio 189 line coming soon to Neiman Marcus stores and online. Panelists will also discuss how to grow your business in the world of fashion.

Accompanying the Women's History Month panels, Neiman Marcus Group also created a variety of activations and initiatives to support and inspire women including:

Collaborating with Boss Beauties to launch a "Role Models" NFT collection

Sponsoring young women in the Boss Beauties community to travel to Neiman Marcus' downtown flagship store to meet with NMG female executives

Mindy Scheier and Supportingand Runway of Dreams' adaptive fashion show titled "A Fashion Revolution," empowering individuals with disabilities

Neiman Marcus' online magazine in a story titled, " Spotlighting female history-makers and innovators inonline magazine in a story titled, " The Future is in Her Hands

Access the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills Women's History Event assets here.

