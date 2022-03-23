The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) Partners with Alumna Miranda Kerr to Announce the Miranda Kerr Scholarship

The program will grant three students access to IIN's Certified Health Coach Training Program annually

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's leading health coaching and nutrition school, has partnered with supermodel, entrepreneur, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and IIN-alumna Miranda Kerr to provide three annual program scholarships to individuals who are interested in learning more about health and wellness education, tools, and practices to help them better themselves and others by becoming Health Coaches.

Miranda, who is the founder of award-winning, Certified Organic skincare line KORA Organics, developed a passion for holistic wellness from a young age, growing up in a small country town in Australia. After working for nearly two decades as one of the most influential models in the world, Kerr became an early pioneer of the clean beauty movement and launched KORA Organics in 2009. The brand is now sold across 30 different countries and ships to over 120 countries via koraorganics.com. Her approach to beauty has always been holistic, emphasizing the connection between mind, body and skin, and paying close attention to the importance of balanced nutrition. To strengthen her knowledge in the space, Kerr completed training with IIN and graduated as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in 2010.

An IIN education is a key foundational step for successful wellness entrepreneurs and coaches like Miranda to live a life they love while being of service. IIN, the world's leading online health and nutrition school, empowers individuals to take control of their own health, careers, and lives. Graduates of IIN's Health Coach Training Program not only have the opportunity to create their own careers in wellness and coaching – serving others, but also have the ability to transform their own lives, bodies and minds.

"Becoming a health coach was an incredible way for me to feed my passion for health and wellness," Miranda said. "To me, health is wealth and I'm so excited to be partnering with IIN, where I graduated, to launch this scholarship program so others can learn valuable tools to help themselves and others be the healthiest version of themselves."

For the past 30 years, IIN has pioneered the field of health coaching, evolving to integrate the world's leading experts in health, wellness, coaching, and business. With 155,000 students and graduates spanning 175 countries, IIN is actively changing the wellness of the world.

"IIN is immensely proud of our graduate community and the work that they're doing daily to nourish others," said Lynda Cloud, IIN's CEO. "We're honored to partner with a leader like Miranda and support her mission to provide educational resources that offer life-changing opportunities to others."

About The Miranda Kerr Scholarship

The Miranda Kerr scholarship gives access to IIN's evolved and reimagined Health Coach Training Program. A twelve month or six month accelerated online learning program that provides student with the tools and knowledge they need to live a life they love. The scholarship is seeking people with an interest in healing themselves or bettering the wellness of others, who have an appetite for learning, and a drive to make a difference.

Applications open internationally on March 23rd, with three winners annually awarded full tuition to IIN's Health Coach Training Program. The first winner will be announced on April 20, 2022. As part of the scholarship, IIN will also be awarding grants of forty percent (40%) off annual tuition to fifty (50) runner-up applicants.

To be considered, applications must email their name, where they live and a video, two-minutes or less, to MirandaKerrIINScholarship@integrativenutrition.com on why they would like to enroll in IIN's program.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) is the world's largest and longest-standing health coaching and nutrition school, providing a holistic health education. The IINtegrative Coaching Method™ is IIN's unique approach to coaching and sets a life-changing foundation for personal and professional growth.

About Miranda Kerr

Supermodel, Entrepreneur, Mother, Wife, Author, Health Coach, Designer, Philanthropist, KORA Organics Founder & CEO, Miranda is best known for her celebrated international modeling career and being the only Australian Victoria's Secret Angel.A pioneer and trailblazer for the 'clean beauty' movement, Miranda founded KORA Organics in 2009 and became an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in 2012. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Evan Spiegel and her three sons Flynn, Hart and Myles.

