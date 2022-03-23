GRAVY RETURNS $500M IN LOST REVENUE TO BUSINESSES

The Leading Revenue Recovery Team Reaches the Halfway Point to $1B

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy, the only done-for-you revenue recovery service, is thrilled to announce it has reached the milestone of returning $500 million back to businesses. This leaves the company halfway to its long-standing goal of returning $1 billion back to the pockets of subscription-based businesses around the world.

"Gravy's mission is to return $1B back to businesses by 2023," Casey Graham, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravy, explains, "Four years ago, when we implemented that north star for our organization, many folks thought we were crazy. But here we are passing $500 million, and our proverbial saved revenue snowball is picking up serious momentum!"

Gravy's virtual Recovery Specialists are experts at recovering failed payments and returning revenue to business owners. In an industry primarily dominated by dunning software and aggressive collections methods, their human-first communication approach cuts through the noise. Their mission is to not only save payments but to ultimately serve people.

"The $1 billion mission isn't about us. It's not just about saving payments," Graham says, "It's about getting real money back in the hands of businesses that serve and hire people. Businesses that make the world better."

Derrick Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at Gravy, shares a similar sentiment, "$500M isn't just about the money or a number. It represents new jobs created, financial freedom for entrepreneurs, and the ability to test and create new products for the marketplace."

Since 2017, Gravy has been on a mission to put more money back into the hands of hard-working business owners to help them do and achieve more.

Gravy's revolutionary failed payment tactics have since produced payment recovery rates previously unheard of in the customer retention industry. The company averages a 47% recovery rate across its entire portfolio and is currently on pace to reach $1B returned to businesses by 2023.

If you're a subscription-based business, you're losing money because of failed payments. Not only that, 87% of the time you're losing more cash than you think. Gravy will accurately identify how much revenue is seeping through the cracks and give you the only steps you'll ever need to win back more failed payments than ever. Get your free revenue recovery plan at gravysolutions.io.

