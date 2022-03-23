Governor Evers Signs Historic Dairy Export Bill at Sartori Cheese

Bill will accelerate Wisconsin dairy export growth

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Senate Bill 827 into law at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

The bill, authored by State Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) and State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) provides funding for the new Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a $5 million, five-year program intended to boost the sale of Wisconsin dairy products, crops, and meat internationally. Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Randy Romanski, and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director, John Umhoefer, were also in attendance.

The signing took place in Sartori Cheese's historic East Main Caves in Plymouth. Sartori, a family-owned specialty cheese company based in Wisconsin, is one of the world's most award-winning cheesemakers. Over the past decade, Sartori has steadily expanded their specialty cheese export business and the company expects this new funding to help accelerate growth.

"We are thrilled by the bipartisan efforts of the Wisconsin government to promote Wisconsin cheese exports globally," said Sartori CEO, Jeff Schwager "We thank Governor Evers and all who worked to bring this bill into fruition. This funding will help introduce consumers across the globe to the amazing specialty cheese products coming out of Wisconsin."

After signing Senate Bill 827, Governor Evers stayed to receive a tour of the East Main Caves and hand finish a few of Sartori's internationally award-winning Espresso BellaVitano cheese wheels.

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

