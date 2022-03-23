Beverly Hills MD announces the "Beverly Hills MD Flawless Eyes Collection" featuring Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum

"The Flawless Eyes Collection" of Beverly Hills MD's best-selling eye rejuvenation products include Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum,

Total Recovery Night Eye Cream, and Lash Enhancing Serum

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD announces the "Beverly Hills MD Flawless Eyes Collection," which consists of Beverly Hills MD's Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum, Total Recovery Night Eye Cream, and Lash Enhancing Serum. Founders of Beverly Hills MD, renowned Los Angeles plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are pleased to highlight these three products to provide the ultimate eye rejuvenation. Formulated with a cutting-edge blend of ingredients, the Flawless Eyes Collection is designed to redefine at-home eyecare while helping promote a younger, brighter look over time.

Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum

With over 120+ positive reviews, Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum's revolutionary formula helps promote visibly fuller, longer-looking lashes. This serum's ingredients contain a proprietary blend of conditioners and strengthening compounds that support hair follicles. Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Milk Protein are all combined for optimal healthy keratin production to support the look of longer, thicker, and denser lashes.*

Suggested Use:

Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum suggested use is twice a day to clean, dry skin. Simply brush the serum on top of the eyelid using an "overhand" approach with applicator directly along the upper lash line using the fine-tip precision brush.

Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum retails for $85 at BeverlyHillsMD.com with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum is a brillianty advanced, easy-to-use daily serum that is designed to give you visibly thicker, fuller, more youthful-looking eyebrows. Formulated with hair-support nutrients like potent polyphenols, vitamins, fruit extracts, amino acids and proteins such as Sympeptide™, Redensyl, Capixy and apple extract, this eyebrow growth serum helps correct the look of sparse, thin brow hair. Whether your brows have been overplucked, thinned out with age, or are naturally sparse brows, this hormone-free formula can be great for anyone.*

Suggested Use:

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum suggested use is to apply it daily onto the root of clean eyebrows. Then sweep the applicator brush along sparse areas and let the product absorb into skin before applying additional products. For best results, apply day and night.

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum retails for $88 at BeverlyHillsMD.com with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Beverly Hills MD Total Recovery Night Eye Cream

The final addition to the Beverly Hills MD Flawless Eye Collection is the Beverly Hills MD Total Recovery Night Eye Cream. This "gravity-defying" cream was developed with the latest biomimetic technology to help create the look of brighter, tighter, more lifted eyes. Combining advanced peptides that fight the appearance of wrinkles such as plumping hyaluronic acid and stimulating botanicals, this ground-breaking formula helps combat the appearance of under-eye bags, crow's feet, and dark circles.*

All three Beverly Hills MD products can offer support to the following:

thicker, fuller-looking brows*

healthy hair follicles*

younger-looking, brighter, and more "open" eye look over time*

the look of thicker, denser, and darker lashes*

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

About Beverly Hills MD:

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For over a decade, they have been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line that are formulated with a cutting-edge blend of ingredients, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, at-home anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult issues. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex, Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate .

