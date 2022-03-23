BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFER OF UP TO U.S.$300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE OUTSTANDING U.S.$600 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 (CUSIP NOS. 059514 AE9/P09252 AM2)

BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFER OF UP TO U.S.$300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE OUTSTANDING U.S.$600 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 (CUSIP NOS. 059514 AE9/P09252 AM2)

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco de Bogotá S.A. ("Banco de Bogotá") announced today the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash up to U.S.$300 million (the "Maximum Principal Amount") of the outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by Banco de Bogotá (the "Notes") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated March 22, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"), for a purchase price for the Notes equal to the applicable Purchase Price (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Notes CUSIP and ISIN

Number(s) Principal Amount

Outstanding Late Tender Offer Consideration Early Tender Payment Total Consideration 4.375% Senior Notes due 2027 CUSIP: 059514 AE9/P09252 AM2 ISIN: US059514AE90/USP09252AM29 U.S.$600,000,000 U.S.$930(1) U.S.$30 U.S.$960(1)

___________________ (1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase, plus Accrued Interest (as defined below).

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 19, 2022, unless extended, terminated early or withdrawn (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time"). Holders of Notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 4, 2022 (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to the Notes, the "Early Tender Date"), to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for such Notes. If Holders of Notes validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to or at the Expiration Time, such Holders will only be eligible to receive the Late Tender Offer Consideration plus Accrued Interest.

Additionally, we will pay additional amounts such that the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest received by Holders after withholding tax will be equal to the amount that would have been due had there been no withholding tax.

Banco de Bogotá's obligation to purchase Notes in the Tender Offer is subject to and conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Banco de Bogotá reserves the right, in Banco de Bogotá's sole discretion, to amend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time.

Banco de Bogotá will only accept for purchase Notes in an aggregate principal amount that will not exceed the Maximum Principal Amount of U.S.$300 million. If the Tender Offer is oversubscribed, the amount of Notes purchased by us from a tendering Holder will be subject to proration as described in "Principal Terms of the Tender Offer—Maximum Tender Offer: Maximum Principal Amount and Proration" in the Offer to Purchase.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corporation (GBSC). Additional contact information of the information and tender agent is set forth below.

By Registered or Certified Mail:

65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, NY 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions By Overnight Courier:

65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, NY 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions By Hand:

65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, NY 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions By Facsimile: (For Eligible Institutions only):

(212) 430-3775

Confirm by telephone:

(212) 430-3774

A copy of the Offer to Purchase is available at the following web address: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/bogota.

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

The dealer managers for the Tender Offer are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036

Attention: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (646) 855 8988 Toll Free: +1 (888) 292 0070 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10179

Attention: Latin America Debt Capital Markets

Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (866) 846-2874

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of Banco de Bogotá, the dealer managers or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

View original content:

SOURCE Banco de Bogota S.A.