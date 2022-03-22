Zuki Moba switches platform to Polygon network

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The status of the game Zuki Moba before the Big Update

In the past few years, Blockchain projects have grown rapidly and diversified. Especially in the past 2020 and 2021, the Crypto market has witnessed the boom of Gamefi.

Most blockchain games today are built on the BSC and Ethereum networks, which leads to many consequences such as: Transactions on BSC are constantly congested; Transaction fees are very high at times; Slow transaction speed.

As a Blockchain Game built on the BSC network, Zuki Moba is not immune to these problems.

According to feedback from the community while participating in the Game Testnet and using Zuki Moba's Dapp, they encountered many interruptions while making transactions, especially when trading on NFT Marketplace. This has caused inconvenience and difficulty for users.

To completely solve this situation as well as towards upgrading and optimizing the long-term interests of the community, the Zuki Moba team decided to switch the network to Polygon. This is also the best solution to prepare for Mainnet launch.

Vision and strategy of the development team



Polygon (MATIC) has been one of the important partners of Zuki Moba from the first days until now, moreover thanks to its outstanding features such as faster transactions, more cost savings and higher security, the team The Zuki Moba development team chose Polygon as a stop for their ecosystem.

During Q1 2022, Zuki Moba carried out the full migration of Dapps, NFTs and ZUKI Tokens, ZP Tokens from the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network to the Polygon (MATIC) network.

This migration will enhance the user experience, bring a large number of new users who are gamers to Zuki Moba Snow Paradise, which will benefit the Zuki Moba community and economy in the long run.

After conducting Big Update, Zuki Moba will deploy a roadmap with many specific strategies to promote the development and spread of Zuki Moba to the community. Among them can be mentioned the Game Mainnet launch event on April 16; Cooperation with major Game Guilds offers special policies for players; The cooperation with a major partner in the technology field to launch an application to support the community to transfer ZUKI tokens to the Polygon network. Besides, Zuki Moba also aims to develop a game ecosystem in the direction of Metaverse.

A series of exciting events awaits the community in April.

Currently, Game Zuki Moba on Mainnet is ready and will be released to the community after completing the migration over the Polygon network. See more detailed information about Zuki Moba here.

