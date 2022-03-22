Imageware and SISCO Corp. Announce Participation at the ISC West 2022 Conference

FAST-PASS 7 by SISCO Powered with Biometrics by Imageware to be Showcased

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today announced its participation in the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) , the leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the United States. The three day event takes place March 23rd through 25th, 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"After two years of COVID, we're looking forward to attending ISC West, meeting customers and partners in person, showcasing our joint solution with SISCO, as well as our standalone products," said AJ Naddell, Senior Vice President of Product Management & Sales for Imageware. "Our completely modernized Law Enforcement 2.0 Platform and Identity Platform, including our identity proofing and authentication apps, our all new biometrically enabled decentralized digital ID offering, and FAST-PASS 7 by SISCO, secured with Imageware's biometric identity solution, are powerful offerings that we think will generate a lot of excitement."

Imageware will be co-located with SISCO in Booth #30066, showcasing its new, modernized FAST-PASS 7 joint offering, Imageware Law Enforcement 2.0, Imageware Proof, Imageware Authenticate, and Imageware Digital ID. The FAST-PASS suite of visitor management software is enhanced with Imageware's facial recognition backend technology, allowing faster and more secure processing of visitors to hospitals, K-12 schools, commercial office buildings, government facilities and many other secure facilities. Imageware Digital ID provides blockchain-based peer-to-peer credentials and tokens within the world wide web consortium (W3C) verifiable credential standard. Come learn more about these exciting, cutting-edge technologies.

More information on all the sessions and speakers included in this track can be found here .

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io .

About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation)

Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class Visitor Management solutions for credentialing and tracking people. SISCO provides world-class security products and services that use state-of-the-art technologies and are compliant with the latest legislation for the ever-changing business environment. SISCO provides visitor management solutions to public and private companies and organizations including hospitals, universities, school systems, federal and local government agencies, cruise lines, and others who depend on SISCO's technology to achieve security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.

Forward-Looking Statements

