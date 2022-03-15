Wildpack Files Base Shelf Prospectus

Wildpack receives final receipt of base shelf prospectus for $150 million USD. (CNW Group/Wildpack Beverage Inc.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTCQB: WLDPF) ("Wildpack") has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (the "Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus enables Wildpack and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, convertible securities, warrants and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices, on terms and with an intended use of proceeds to be set forth in a then-accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate amount of up to US$150 million during the 25-month effective period of the Shelf Prospectus.

"I'm excited about the agility a Base Shelf offers an ambitious company like Wildpack," commented Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Our experience in buying and building has led us to a data driven approach to deploying capital that combines the economics of enterprise value & shareholder value, the Base Shelf enhances our approach by making Wildpack nimble over the next two years."

The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be established in a Prospectus Supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in due course.

Wildpack has filed the Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial flexibility as it continues to scale its business. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus.

The Shelf Prospectus and the preliminary base shelf prospectus can be found under Wildpack's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, and sleeve and label printing services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and sustainable ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" and commenced trading on February 23, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF".

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, the potential filing of a Prospectus Supplement or close any offering of Securities; the ability of the Company to scale its business; and statements with respect to Wildpack's services and operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws in light of the current COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

